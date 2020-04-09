Hello beauties!

Bobbi Brown Summer 2020 Flower Motif Collection is probably the most beautiful one of the next season. This new Summer 2020 makeup collection is a collaboration with New York’s florist Flower Girl NYC and will be released next month.

Japan Launch Date – 15 May 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – May 2020 at Bobbi Brown, NORDSTROM, SAKS, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

Bobbi Brown Summer 2020 Flower Motif Collection

Bobbi Brown works with Denis Porcaro, the founder of the fashionable florist “Flower Girl NYC”, a popular New York flower shop, to create gorgeous “Flower Motif” cosmetics. Inspired by a romantic and unique flower arrangement, the pop design was completed.

Highlighting Powder – Limited Edition – $48.00

The flower motif is engraved on the powder surface of the popular color and it is gorgeously finished. The powder is mixed with two colors, pink and white, in a marbled pattern, so you can use a mix to create a clear and shiny skin.

L01 Pink Glow

Blush & Glow Duo – Limited Edition

Pale Pink / Petal Glow

Fresh Melon / Magnolia Glow

Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss – Limited Edition – $27.00



A non-sticky, moisturizing lip gloss infused with a blend of nutrient-rich botanical oils in 3 sheer shades from bare to berry to bold.

This ultra-shiny lip gloss glides on providing a burst of color while a blend of nutrient-rich botanical oils offers a cushiony, comfortable feel.

Shades:

Rose Garden

Red Hibiscus

Sweet Dianthus

Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Duo – Limited Edition

A long-lasting, do-it-all eye shadow that’s a stroke of genius—just swipe and go. This budge-proof formula stays put for 8 hours.

Shades: No.01, No.02, No.03