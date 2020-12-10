Hello lovelies!

Those of you who are supporting me on Patreon have already seen the new Guerlain Pearl Glow Spring 2021 Collection. I’ve addressed this topic a few months ago, ahead of my posts on Instagram and here on the blog.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2021 SELFRIDGES (international shipping) | FeelUnique, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, SAKS, Harrods, John Lewis, Hudson’s Bay

Guerlain Pearl Glow Spring 2021 Collection

The most brilliant treasure in nature, pearls, will be transformed into Guerlain’s latest Spring 2021 limited make-up series. The collection features two Meteorites Loose Pearls, two Rouge G lipsticks along with new lipstick cases. We have a soft looking makeup line with the beautiful and delicate pearly packaging.



Guerlain Meteorites Pearl Glow – Limites Edition – $64.00

The new design is exquisite and luxurious while the pearls have a Spring scent and a matte color. We get two variations, but I think one of them will be Asia exclusive.

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick Case – Limites Edition – $37.50

SHADES:

Pearl Glow

Pink Pearl

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick – Limites Edition – $33.00

Both shades have a sheer color which is fine for me in the Spring season.

SHADES:

07 Nude Caramel Pearl

76 Pink Peach

Let’s enjoy some lip swatches.