Home Beauty Guerlain Pearl Glow Spring 2021 Collection
Beauty

Guerlain Pearl Glow Spring 2021 Collection

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Those of you who are supporting me on Patreon have already seen the new Guerlain Pearl Glow Spring 2021 Collection. I’ve addressed this topic a few months ago, ahead of my posts on Instagram and here on the blog.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will get access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases way in advance. All Patrons will have priority on blog sales for which I’m offering special prices!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2021 SELFRIDGES (international shipping) | FeelUnique, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, SAKS, Harrods, John Lewis, Hudson’s Bay

 

Guerlain Pearl Glow Spring 2021 Collection

The most brilliant treasure in nature, pearls, will be transformed into Guerlain’s latest Spring 2021 limited make-up series. The collection features two Meteorites Loose Pearls, two Rouge G lipsticks along with new lipstick cases. We have a soft looking makeup line with the beautiful and delicate pearly packaging.

Guerlain Meteorites Pearl Glow – Limites Edition – $64.00

The new design is exquisite and luxurious while the pearls have a Spring scent and a matte color. We get two variations, but I think one of them will be Asia exclusive.

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick Case  – Limites Edition – $37.50

SHADES:

  • Pearl Glow
  • Pink Pearl

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick  – Limites Edition – $33.00

Both shades have a sheer color which is fine for me in the Spring season.

SHADES:

  • 07 Nude Caramel Pearl
  • 76 Pink Peach

Let’s enjoy some lip swatches.

 

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Le Lion de Chanel...

Guerlain KissKiss Tender Matte Spring 2021 Collection

NARS Claudette Collection for Spring 2021

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Spring 2021 Collection

Givenchy L’Heure Rose Spring 2021 Collection

Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette Review, Live Swatches,...

NARS Lunar New Year Spring 2021 Collection

Urban Decay Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palettes Holiday 2020

Chanel Good to Glow Set & Rouge Coco...

Huda Beauty Gold Obsessions Palette Review, Live Swatches,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.