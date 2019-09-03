Home Beauty Becca Pop Goes the Glow Champagne Pop Face & Eye Holiday 2019 Palette
Becca Pop Goes the Glow Champagne Pop Face & Eye Holiday 2019 Palette

September 3, 2019

Hello everyone!

Here comes a Holiday 2019 BECCA Palette that features not only best selling shades but also new one. Take a closer look for more details!

BECCA Pop Goes the Glow Champagne Pop Face & Eye Palette includes bestselling Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in C Pop and 2 brand new, exclusive shimmering shades in Pink Crème & Truffle that can be used as a blush, highlighter or eyeshadow. Plus 2 brand-new satin finish shades in Berry & Caramel that can be used on the cheeks and eyes.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA for diamond and platinum members

Pop Goes the Glow Face & Eye Palette – Limited Edition – $40.00

This iconic formula is enriched with ultra-fine, multi-toned, pigmented pearls to provide a glitter-free glow that amplifies your natural radiance. Unlike traditional pressed powders, this unique formula blends pigments with liquids, creating an ultra-buttery, creamy feel that melts into skin and applies seamlessly.

  • C Pop – Soft gold with shimmering, pinky-peach pearls (Highlighter/Eyeshadow)
  • Pink Creme – Dusty rose with shimmering, golden pearls (Highlighter, Blush, Eyeshadow)
  • Truffle – Warm bronze with shimmering, golden pearls (Highlighter, Blush, Eyeshadow)
  • Caramel – Toffee with subtle, golden pearls (Bronzer, Blush, Eyeshadow)
  • Berry – Mulberry with subtle, pink pearls (Blush, Eyeshadow)
