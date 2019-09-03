Hello everyone!

Here comes a Holiday 2019 BECCA Palette that features not only best selling shades but also new one. Take a closer look for more details!

BECCA Pop Goes the Glow Champagne Pop Face & Eye Palette includes bestselling Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in C Pop and 2 brand new, exclusive shimmering shades in Pink Crème & Truffle that can be used as a blush, highlighter or eyeshadow. Plus 2 brand-new satin finish shades in Berry & Caramel that can be used on the cheeks and eyes.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA for diamond and platinum members

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

This iconic formula is enriched with ultra-fine, multi-toned, pigmented pearls to provide a glitter-free glow that amplifies your natural radiance. Unlike traditional pressed powders, this unique formula blends pigments with liquids, creating an ultra-buttery, creamy feel that melts into skin and applies seamlessly.

C Pop – Soft gold with shimmering, pinky-peach pearls (Highlighter/Eyeshadow)

– Soft gold with shimmering, pinky-peach pearls (Highlighter/Eyeshadow) Pink Creme – Dusty rose with shimmering, golden pearls (Highlighter, Blush, Eyeshadow)

– Dusty rose with shimmering, golden pearls (Highlighter, Blush, Eyeshadow) Truffle – Warm bronze with shimmering, golden pearls (Highlighter, Blush, Eyeshadow)

– Warm bronze with shimmering, golden pearls (Highlighter, Blush, Eyeshadow) Caramel – Toffee with subtle, golden pearls (Bronzer, Blush, Eyeshadow)

– Toffee with subtle, golden pearls (Bronzer, Blush, Eyeshadow) Berry – Mulberry with subtle, pink pearls (Blush, Eyeshadow)