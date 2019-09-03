Home Beauty Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow Available NOW
Beauty

Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow Available NOW

September 3, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Dior Backstage family gets a new member this month. Already available now here we have the new Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow. This new highlighter comes in only one universal and flattering shade.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA FR | soon at

Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow – New – €37.00

Face & Body Glow liquid illuminator is the secret of Dior make-up artists to create a subtle luminous complexion, from the most natural to the most intense.


Concentrated in ultra-thin mother-of-pearl mirroring, the Face & Body Glow subtly illuminates the complexion for an instant glow by reducing small imperfections without glittery effect and diffusing light.

RELATED: Dior Universal (001) Backstage Glow Face Palette Review

Multi-use, its fine and non-greasy texture offers a modulable shine, from the most natural to the brightest, and applies to the face as well as the body.

  • 001 Universal

Is anyone grabbing it?

