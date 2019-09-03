Hello lovelies!

Dior Backstage family gets a new member this month. Already available now here we have the new Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow. This new highlighter comes in only one universal and flattering shade.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA FR



Face & Body Glow liquid illuminator is the secret of Dior make-up artists to create a subtle luminous complexion, from the most natural to the most intense.



Concentrated in ultra-thin mother-of-pearl mirroring, the Face & Body Glow subtly illuminates the complexion for an instant glow by reducing small imperfections without glittery effect and diffusing light.

Multi-use, its fine and non-greasy texture offers a modulable shine, from the most natural to the brightest, and applies to the face as well as the body.

001 Universal

Is anyone grabbing it?