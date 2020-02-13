Home Beauty Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palettes for Spring 2020
Beauty

Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palettes for Spring 2020

February 13, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello sweeties!

House Givenchy will release next month Le 9 De Givenchy Couture Eye Palettes in four variations. It’s quite refreshing to see Givenchy coming up with a new concept of palettes for a change. Each palette features 9 shades and four types of textures.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March 2020 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods

Apparently they adhere well onto bare skin and have a long lasting formula that promises up to 12 hours wear. Each palette features four types of textures: matte, satin, metallic and glitter.

Shades:

  • No.01 a mix of nude coral and peach based on beige and brown
  • No.02 emerald green and grays (Limited Edition)
  • No.04 intense purple on a gray shadows
  • No.05 a mixture of brown, burgundy and red shades


1 comment

genevieve February 14, 2020 - 4:42 am

All of these look beautiful. It is good to see Givency coming out with something a bit different from all the reds and pinks.

Reply

