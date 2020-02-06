Home Beauty Chanel La Fleur et L’Eau Collection for Spring 2020 Available Now
Chanel La Fleur et L’Eau Collection for Spring 2020 Available Now

February 6, 2020

Hello lovelies!

Chanel La Fleur et L’Eau Collection is finally available online at Chanel. I feel that we’ve talked so much about this collection over the past 2 months that I feel I burned the topic already. There are plenty of reviews, swatches and impressions out there already which is definitely going to help you in your purchase.

I personaly choose to skip this collection as it wasn’t available just yet at Chanel boutiques in Asia when I was in holiday back in January. The shades are very soft, satiny so if you are after this type of Spring makeup look then go for it. I think the centerpiece of this collection is the Chanel Lip Palette which looks really good but I don’t find it necessary for my makeup collection.

It’s not really pratical for me to use lip palettes and keeping with me a lip brush at all times for touch ups during the day. So I’ll be skipping the lip palette as well as I know I’d use it only when I’ll be at home and that won’t make it a useful purchase.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at CHANEL

 

Chanel La Fleur et L’Eau Spring 2020 Collection

Camelias d’Eau Lip Palette – Limited Edition – $60.00

Created exclusively for La Fleur et L’Eau de CHANEL collection, this limited-edition lip palette features four luminous, petal-inspired shades of red and pink embossed with a signature camellia design.

The palette includes 4 shades of Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour and a lip brush for precise application:

  • 93 Exaltée
  • 102 Palpitante
  • 138 Fougueuse
  • 178 New Prodigious

Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition – $65.00

  • Au Fil des Fleurs (356) White, pink, mauve, lilac
  • Au Fil de L’Eau (358) Pale gold, peach, gray

RELATED: Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

Joues Contraste Powder Blush – New – $45.00

  • Rose Petillant (330) Coral

Gloss Lumiere Multi-Use Top Coat – New – $36.00

  • Miroir d’Eau Luminous rose

Rouge Allure Ink Fusion – New – $38.00

  • Fleur de Lotus (830) Coral
  • Pivoine (832) Fuchsia

RELATED: Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Rouge Coco Flash – New – $38.00

  • Eau de Rose (112) Pink
  • Ondee (114) Coral

Le Vernis – New – $28.00

  • Fleur de Pecher (741) Pearly pink
  • Petale (743) Pink
 
