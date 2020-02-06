Hello lovelies!

Chanel La Fleur et L’Eau Collection is finally available online at Chanel. I feel that we’ve talked so much about this collection over the past 2 months that I feel I burned the topic already. There are plenty of reviews, swatches and impressions out there already which is definitely going to help you in your purchase.

I personaly choose to skip this collection as it wasn’t available just yet at Chanel boutiques in Asia when I was in holiday back in January. The shades are very soft, satiny so if you are after this type of Spring makeup look then go for it. I think the centerpiece of this collection is the Chanel Lip Palette which looks really good but I don’t find it necessary for my makeup collection.

It’s not really pratical for me to use lip palettes and keeping with me a lip brush at all times for touch ups during the day. So I’ll be skipping the lip palette as well as I know I’d use it only when I’ll be at home and that won’t make it a useful purchase.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at CHANEL

Chanel La Fleur et L’Eau Spring 2020 Collection Camelias d’Eau Lip Palette – Limited Edition – $60.00 Created exclusively for La Fleur et L’Eau de CHANEL collection, this limited-edition lip palette features four luminous, petal-inspired shades of red and pink embossed with a signature camellia design. The palette includes 4 shades of Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour and a lip brush for precise application: 93 Exaltée

102 Palpitante

138 Fougueuse

178 New Prodigious

Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition – $65.00 Au Fil des Fleurs (356) White, pink, mauve, lilac

White, pink, mauve, lilac Au Fil de L’Eau (358) Pale gold, peach, gray

Rose Petillant (330) Coral

Rouge Coco Flash – New – $38.00 Eau de Rose (112) Pink

Pink Ondee (114) Coral

Le Vernis – New – $28.00 Fleur de Pecher (741) Pearly pink

Pearly pink Petale (743) Pink