February 6, 2020

Hello sweeties!

The new Viseart Paris Edit Collection features their newest Paris Edit Eyeshadow Palette along with four shades of Boost Lip Shine. To me the eyeshadows look really good but I get more Autumn vibes rather than Spring. 🙂

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK – Now at BEAUTYLISH

 

Viseart Paris Edit Eyeshadow Palette for Spring 2020

Get the soft ethereal light of the world’s most romantic city with Viseart Paris EDIT Eye Shadow Palette. Drawing inspiration from haute couture and Parisian sensibility, the palette features a romantic selection of twelve refined neutrals in matte, metallic, satin, and shimmer finishes.

Celebrate the gentle vitality of Paris with these gorgeously dreamy shadows in Viseart’s signature powder formula featuring a buttery feel, superior blendability, and triple-milled pigments for intense, long-lasting color payoff.

Paris Edit Eyeshadow Palette – $39.00

  • Petale Light dusky pink (Matte)
  • Champs-Elysees White gold (Metallic)
  • Creme Brulee Medium camel brown (Matte)
  • Fleur Muted mauve (Matte)
  • Opera Pink (Metallic)
  • Beaux-Arts Light copper (Metallic)
  • Tulle Warm pink (Matte)
  • Cerise Black cherry with reflective particles (Semi-Matte)
  • St. Germain Smoky purple (Metallic)
  • Marais Copper brown (Metallic)
  • Pirouette Warm brown (Satin)
  • Tuileries Purple mauve (Satin)

 

Moisture Boost Lip Shine – $19.00

  • Pétale: Soft sheer pink
  • Fleur: Romantic rose
  • Beignet: Creamy light beige
  • Cerise: Ripe dark cherry

