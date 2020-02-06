Hello sweeties!

The new Viseart Paris Edit Collection features their newest Paris Edit Eyeshadow Palette along with four shades of Boost Lip Shine. To me the eyeshadows look really good but I get more Autumn vibes rather than Spring. 🙂

Viseart Paris Edit Eyeshadow Palette for Spring 2020

Get the soft ethereal light of the world’s most romantic city with Viseart Paris EDIT Eye Shadow Palette. Drawing inspiration from haute couture and Parisian sensibility, the palette features a romantic selection of twelve refined neutrals in matte, metallic, satin, and shimmer finishes.

Celebrate the gentle vitality of Paris with these gorgeously dreamy shadows in Viseart’s signature powder formula featuring a buttery feel, superior blendability, and triple-milled pigments for intense, long-lasting color payoff.

Pétale: Soft sheer pink

Fleur: Romantic rose

Beignet: Creamy light beige

Cerise: Ripe dark cherry