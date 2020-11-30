Home Beauty Chanel Good to Glow Set & Rouge Coco Flash
Chanel Good to Glow Set & Rouge Coco Flash

by Tavia
Hello lovelies!

There are new Chanel pieces available now which are exclusively to Chanel.com so check them out before they sell out. This morning I just saw the new Chanel Good to Glow Set which can be a luxurious holiday gift.

Chanel Good to Glow Set Holiday

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / International – Now at exclusively at CHANEL

 

Chanel Good to Glow Set & Rouge Coco Flash

Good to Glow Set – New & Online Exclusive – $132.00

A purse-friendly makeup duo and mirror compact, so you can illuminate skin and lips wherever you go. Add a pearlescent glow to cheeks with LE BLANC Rosy Light Drops before you swipe on intense colour and shine with ROUGE COCO FLASH lipstick. Easily touch up throughout the day with MIROIR DOUBLE FACETTES. Elegantly packaged in a signature pouch.

RELATED: Chanel Ombre Premiere Or Blanc, Or Antique, Cuivre Rose, Cuir Brun Eyeshadows Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Set includes:

  • LE BLANC Rosy Light Drops
  • ROUGE COCO FLASH Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in 54 Boy
  • MIROIR DOUBLE FACETTES Mirror Duo

Chanel Good to Glow Set

Rouge Coco Flash – New Shade – $38.00

A comfortable lipstick with intense colour that transforms on contact with lips for an enhanced high-shine effect.

  • 136 Coco Club

RELATED: Chanel Desir Rouge Coco Flash Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Chanel Rouge Coco Club Lipstick

