Hello lovelies!

There are new Chanel pieces available now which are exclusively to Chanel.com so check them out before they sell out. This morning I just saw the new Chanel Good to Glow Set which can be a luxurious holiday gift.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / International – Now at exclusively at CHANEL

Chanel Good to Glow Set & Rouge Coco Flash

A purse-friendly makeup duo and mirror compact, so you can illuminate skin and lips wherever you go. Add a pearlescent glow to cheeks with LE BLANC Rosy Light Drops before you swipe on intense colour and shine with ROUGE COCO FLASH lipstick. Easily touch up throughout the day with MIROIR DOUBLE FACETTES. Elegantly packaged in a signature pouch.

Set includes:

LE BLANC Rosy Light Drops

ROUGE COCO FLASH Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in 54 Boy

MIROIR DOUBLE FACETTES Mirror Duo

A comfortable lipstick with intense colour that transforms on contact with lips for an enhanced high-shine effect.

136 Coco Club

