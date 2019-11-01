Home Beauty Chanel Duo De Camelias Illuminating Powder Duo Holiday 2019 Edition
Beauty

Chanel Duo De Camelias Illuminating Powder Duo Holiday 2019 Edition

November 1, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Thanks to Chanel Duo de Camelias Illuminating Powder Duo holiday 2019 edition, I resisted buying a few pieces from Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection. I wasn’t easy passing by Chanel counter earlier today at Selfridges but I knew this beauty right here is going to launch soon so I’m saving my budget for this one.

I still have the other Chanel highlighter on my list, part of their holiday collection but I do want to see and swatch this one first.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at CHANEL and Chanel boutiques

 

Chanel Duo De Camelias Illuminating Powder Duo Holiday 2019 Edition

Chanel Duo De Camelias Illuminating Powder Duo – New & Limited Edition

An exclusive limited-edition powder highlighter that captures and reflects light for a naturally luminous appearance. Compact features two iridescent shades: golden beige and pearly platinum that can be applied individually or blended together for a custom, multidimensional glow.

There are so many Chanel goodies to choose from right now that my wish list is getting longer and longer. 🙂

Have you checked the new Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Sets yet?

