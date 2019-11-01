Hello sweeties!

Thanks to Chanel Duo de Camelias Illuminating Powder Duo holiday 2019 edition, I resisted buying a few pieces from Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection. I wasn’t easy passing by Chanel counter earlier today at Selfridges but I knew this beauty right here is going to launch soon so I’m saving my budget for this one.

I still have the other Chanel highlighter on my list, part of their holiday collection but I do want to see and swatch this one first.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at CHANEL and Chanel boutiques

Chanel Duo De Camelias Illuminating Powder Duo Holiday 2019 Edition

An exclusive limited-edition powder highlighter that captures and reflects light for a naturally luminous appearance. Compact features two iridescent shades: golden beige and pearly platinum that can be applied individually or blended together for a custom, multidimensional glow. There are so many Chanel goodies to choose from right now that my wish list is getting longer and longer. 🙂 Have you checked the new Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Sets yet?