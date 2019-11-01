Home Beauty Lisa Eldridge The New Velvets Holiday 2019 Collection
Lisa Eldridge The New Velvets Holiday 2019 Collection

November 1, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Keep your eyes on this hot launch of Lisa Eldridge The New Velvets Holiday 2019 Collection. Happening this Sunday… and you know how fast her lipsticks sell out. 🙂

Perfect for gifting, my ultimate velvet collection includes all three full size true velvet lipsticks plus my beautiful limited edition makeup bag.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Pre-Order 3 November 2019 at LisaEldridge.com

Lisa Eldridge The New Velvets Holiday 2019 Collection

True Velvet Lipstick Colour – £26.00

  • Velvet Fawn Delicate fawn
  • Velvet Muse Sensual, smoky rosewood nude
  • Velvet Decade Chic, deep cocoa brown with both warm and cool undertones
  • Velvet Beauty Vibrant, light pink berry
  • Velvet Myth Wildly vivid mulberry
  • Velvet Midnight Dramatic blackberry
  • Velvet Ribbon – a vibrant, universal neutral/blue red
  • Velvet Jazz – a muted, earthy, brick red
  • Velvet Morning – a hot and fiery, bright orange/red
True Velvet Collections, $97.00 (approximately) / £75.00

Perfect for gifting, my ultimate velvet collection includes all three full size true velvet lipsticks plus my beautiful limited edition makeup bag. (Bag can also be purchased separately for £18.00.)

  • The New Velvet Collection Velvet Fawn, Velvet Muse, Velvet Decade
  • The Blue Velvet Collection Velvet Beauty, Velvet Myth, Velvet Midnight
  • The True Velvet Collection Velvet Ribbon, Velvet Jazz, Velvet Morning
  • The Ultimate Velvet Mix Collection Velvet Muse, Velvet Decade, Velvet Ribbon

