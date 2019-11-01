Hello sweeties!
Keep your eyes on this hot launch of Lisa Eldridge The New Velvets Holiday 2019 Collection. Happening this Sunday… and you know how fast her lipsticks sell out. 🙂
Perfect for gifting, my ultimate velvet collection includes all three full size true velvet lipsticks plus my beautiful limited edition makeup bag.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Pre-Order 3 November 2019 at LisaEldridge.com
Lisa Eldridge The New Velvets Holiday 2019 Collection
True Velvet Lipstick Colour – £26.00
- Velvet Fawn Delicate fawn
- Velvet Muse Sensual, smoky rosewood nude
- Velvet Decade Chic, deep cocoa brown with both warm and cool undertones
- Velvet Beauty Vibrant, light pink berry
- Velvet Myth Wildly vivid mulberry
- Velvet Midnight Dramatic blackberry
- Velvet Ribbon – a vibrant, universal neutral/blue red
- Velvet Jazz – a muted, earthy, brick red
- Velvet Morning – a hot and fiery, bright orange/red
- Velvet Muse – A sensual, smoky rosewood nude
- Velvet Decade – A chic, deep cocoa brown with both warm and cool undertones
- Velvet Ribbon – a vibrant, universal neutral/blue red
True Velvet Collections, $97.00 (approximately) / £75.00
Perfect for gifting, my ultimate velvet collection includes all three full size true velvet lipsticks plus my beautiful limited edition makeup bag. (Bag can also be purchased separately for £18.00.)
- The New Velvet Collection Velvet Fawn, Velvet Muse, Velvet Decade
- The Blue Velvet Collection Velvet Beauty, Velvet Myth, Velvet Midnight
- The True Velvet Collection Velvet Ribbon, Velvet Jazz, Velvet Morning
- The Ultimate Velvet Mix Collection Velvet Muse, Velvet Decade, Velvet Ribbon