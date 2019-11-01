Hello sweeties!

Keep your eyes on this hot launch of Lisa Eldridge The New Velvets Holiday 2019 Collection. Happening this Sunday… and you know how fast her lipsticks sell out. 🙂

Perfect for gifting, my ultimate velvet collection includes all three full size true velvet lipsticks plus my beautiful limited edition makeup bag.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Pre-Order 3 November 2019 at LisaEldridge.com

Lisa Eldridge The New Velvets Holiday 2019 Collection True Velvet Lipstick Colour – £26.00 Velvet Fawn Delicate fawn

Velvet Muse Sensual, smoky rosewood nude

Velvet Decade Chic, deep cocoa brown with both warm and cool undertones

Velvet Beauty Vibrant, light pink berry

Velvet Myth Wildly vivid mulberry

Velvet Midnight Dramatic blackberry

Velvet Ribbon – a vibrant, universal neutral/blue red

Velvet Jazz – a muted, earthy, brick red

Velvet Morning – a hot and fiery, bright orange/red

Velvet Muse – A sensual, smoky rosewood nude



Velvet Decade – A chic, deep cocoa brown with both warm and cool undertones



True Velvet Collections, $97.00 (approximately) / £75.00 Perfect for gifting, my ultimate velvet collection includes all three full size true velvet lipsticks plus my beautiful limited edition makeup bag. (Bag can also be purchased separately for £18.00.) The New Velvet Collection Velvet Fawn, Velvet Muse, Velvet Decade

Velvet Fawn, Velvet Muse, Velvet Decade The Blue Velvet Collection Velvet Beauty, Velvet Myth, Velvet Midnight

Velvet Beauty, Velvet Myth, Velvet Midnight The True Velvet Collection Velvet Ribbon, Velvet Jazz, Velvet Morning

