Hello lovelies!

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Palette launched yesterday exclusively online at Selfridges. I wanted to make sure I have all the right information before I posted the article earlier today with the promo photos.

This new palette is beyond gorgeous, not only the pinkish style packaging but also the shades which are very classy and glam at the same time. I got so many requests today about this palette, that I had to get all the details for your guys and something extra as swatches and first impressions.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now exclusive to Sephora SEA-PAC regions & Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Palette Swatches & First Impressions

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Eyeshadow Palette retails for £115.00 and is currently available exclusively at Selfridges London. Yesterday it launched online at Selfridges but it sold out in a blink of an eye so the only way to get it is Selfridges London as it won’t be sold out anywhere else at the moment.

Apparently Pat gave exclusivity for Divine Rose Palette to Selfridges and even more, to their London store. I’m not saying this palette won’t show up to other Selfridges locations or selected Sephora stores later on.

As I was told earlier today, for the time being we get Pat McGrath Divine Rose Eyeshadow Palette exclusively in store. There’s no information about a re-stock date for online purchase but there are rumors that will become available later this month on the official Pat McGrath website.

So, when I went to the store and arrived at Pat McGrath’s counter there was a real madness….everyone trying to get their hands on this palette for a second to try it out, swatch it, take photos and test the quality for a bit.

I got just a few minutes all together alone with this palette, while it was passing from hand to hand. What can I say?! The Pat McGrath quality is there, shades that are so buttery and soft to the touch with a great color payoff.

The palette is a mixture or new and existing shades so do take a look at your Pat McGrath eyeshadow palettes to see if you have the existing shades from Divine Rose Palette and if you think the new ones are worth for you (color wise).

Those matte eyeshadows are a dream….that smooth, soft and buttery texture is something very rare these days. Pigmentation…on point, even on bare skin, in a single swipe just like I swatched the entire palette. Being there at the counter I just hurried to take swatches so trust me I didn’t have time or need to go for double swatches.

What you see is what you get! One layer or color with insane pigmentation and color payoff. Gosh, now I almost regret buying two of her quads from the holiday 2019 collection. If I knew Pat McGrath will be launching this Divine Rose Palette, I’d have definitely saved my money for this one…although I’m still happy to have the quads in my collection.

Shades:

Skinshow Nude

Velouria

Sable Bronze

Refined Gold 002

Iridescent Pink 003

Xtreme Mahogany

Love Lace

Rose Dusk

VR Rose Venus

Astral Solstice

Top row: swatches in a single swipe on bare skin

Bottom row: swatches in a single swipe on bare skin