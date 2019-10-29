Hello sweeties!
With the holiday season right around the corner the shopping spree is about to start. Chanel Holiday 2019 Sets are available now and it’s worth invensting in quality and an elegant classy packaging as well. These can be the perfect gift for holidays, one that I’m sure anyone will appreciate.
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue
Chanel Holiday 2019 Sets
Chanel Glow 3-Piece Set – Limited Edition – $150.00
A limited-edition three-piece holiday makeup gift set to help you glow in all the right places. This makeup set includes:
- BASE LUMIÈRE Illuminating Makeup Base 1 oz
- LES 4 OMBRES in 266 Tissé Essentiel 0.07 oz
- ROUGE COCO BAUME Hydrating Conditioning Lip Balm 0.1 oz.
- Elegant red pouch
Chanel Gloss Trio Set – Limited Edition – $92.00
A limited-edition holiday gift set featuring two shimmering lipglosses and an innovative top coat that brightens any shade worn underneath for custom color effects. This lipgloss set includes:
- ROUGE COCO GLOSS Moisturizing Glossimer in 119 Bourgeoisie
- ROUGE COCO GLOSS Moisturizing Glossimer in 722 Noce Moscata
- ROUGE COCO GLOSS Top Coat in 774 Excitation 0.19 oz
Chanel Eye Essentials 3-Piece Set – Limited Edition – $100.00
A limited-edition holiday gift set featuring three eye essentials for an arresting look. This eye makeup set includes:
- STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 88 Noir Intense
- LA BASE MASCARA Volume And Care Lash Primer
- LE VOLUME DE CHANEL Mascara in 10 Noir
- Elegant pouch
Chanel Sublimage Coffret Collection Les Extraits Two-Piece Set – Limited Edition – $860.00
Chanel presents a limited-edition skincare gift set featuring two innovative Sublimage formulas infused with Vanilla Planifolia for sublime results.
SUBLIMAGE L’EXTRAIT (0.5. oz.) harnesses all the power of enriched Planifolia PFA in a single drop to deliver the highest concentration of benefits for enhanced regeneration and protection of skin.
SUBLIMAGE L’EXTRAIT DE CRÈME (0.5. oz.) – a pure and powerful face cream — helps revitalize, restore, regenerate and protect. Skin appears visibly smoother, firmer, more radiant and even. Elegantly packaged in a black and golden lacquered coffret.
Chanel Lip & Nail Duo Set – Limited Edition – $68.00
A limited-edition holiday gift duo featuring two iconic products in one signature colour for a striking look. This makeup duo includes:
- ROUGE ALLURE Luminous Intense Lip Colour in 99 Pirate 0.12 oz.
- LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in 08 Pirate 0.4 oz
- Elegant pouch
Chanel Defining Eyes Set – Limited Edition – $100.00
A limited-edition three-piece makeup set for lasting eye looks.This makeup set includes:
- LA BASE MASCARA Volume and Care Lash Primer
- LA BASE OMBRE À PAUPIÈRES Longwear Eyeshadow Primer
- LE VOLUME DE CHANEL Mascara
- All in an elegant signature pouch