Hello beauties!

Happy women’s day and a beautiful sunny Spring to every woman out there. 🙂 Today being 8 March, the international women’s day, I felt like celebrating with a visit at Chanel Boutique. I was telling you the other day when I posted the news about Chanel Voyage de Chanel Palette that I’m hopping I’ll get this palette as a present actually. Well, my women’s day present was actually a lovely pair of earrings so I thought I would treat myself at Chanel boutique today as I didn’t want to miss this new Voyage de Chanel Palette.

UK Launch Date – Now online at Chanel, Chanel Boutique in Covent Garden (offers postal service)

Shopping at Chanel Boutique for Voyage de Chanel Palette and Rouge Coco Flash – LIVE SWATCHES

I called Chanel Boutique this morning to reserve the new Voyage de Chanel Palette and I dropped by later to pick up my order and also check the new Rouge Coco Flash lipstick (£31.00 for 3g / 0.1 oz) collection in person. The color I choose is No.94 Desir and is a bright raspberry pink just as I like it. 🙂

The lipstick collection also launched today so I couldn’t help getting a bright shade of Rouge Coco Flash as well. Once I picked up my order I stopped by to swatch most of the lipstick shades and take a few photos.

I posted a video with live swatches of Chanel Rouge Coco Flash on Twitter so make sure you check it out. They have such a juicy and glossy finish with a formula that seems very hydrating.

Don’t forget about the new Top Coats for lips as well. You can wear them alone or apply them on top of your favorite lipstick.

I’ll be taking proper photos and swatches of my Chanel purchases tomorrow and return for my reviews on the blog in a few days. There wasn’t much natural light by the time I got home so I used my flash for these photos. I’m hoping tomorrow the weather will be nicer or at the least the natural light brighter so I can take better photos. 🙂

Chanel Voyage de Chanel Travel Face Palette Blush and Illuminating Powders (£52.00 for 11 g / 0.38 oz) is a limited edition and exclusive to Chanel boutiques and online. This long name gives a pretty good description of what this product is about. Basically here are 4 shades that can be used as blusher, bronzing and highlighter.

I can’t wait to try out this palette tomorrow and I’ll try to update this post with my makeup look until my upcoming review. I swatched the palette in store and again you have this video with LIVE SWATCHES of Chanel Voyage de Chanel Travel Face Palette to watch.

Obviously I swatched the product on my bare skin and the shades were pretty sheer in one layer but definitely buildable. After 2-3 swatches the colors were intensified a lot which gives me hope that this palette will work on several skin tones.

I have a light skin as you know it so for me it won’t be too much trouble to handle the shades from Chanel Voyage de Chanel palette. So far from what I’ve swatched and looked my favorite shades are Paris blusher and Tokyo highlighter. 🙂

Basically from their official description on how to use this palette, Paris blusher goes well with any of the other 3 shades. At this point I don’t even want to think about how the beautiful pattern will look after I’ll start to use and mix the shades between them.

Not many will probably have the heart to touch this palette and keep it in their drawers just as a collectible but I will sacrifice my Chanel Voyage de Chanel palette in the name of beauty and for review purposes. :))