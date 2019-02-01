Hello sweeties!

I just spotted the new Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 2019 lipstick collection on Chanel Spain. Rumors about this launch were circling the social media for months. I could even say that the sneak peek photos I’ve seen so far gave me a general idea over this collection. There are so many shades to choose from and they look perfect for spring summer season.

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at Chanel.com, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Harrods, Selfridges

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 2019 Lipsticks

At this point I’m able to share with you only the shades’ names and the photos but not so many details about the formula and texture. I’ll update this post when more information will become available. 🙂

Rouge Coco Flash – New – €36.00 for 3 g

Shades:

54 Boy

200 Light Up

202 Warm Up

204 Deepness

52 Casual

53 Chickness

56 Moment

86 Furtive

82 Live

84 Immediat

72 Rush

74 Flash

76 Enthusiasm

90 Jour

97 Ferveur

78 Emotion

91 Boheme

64 Ardent

60 Beat

66 Pulse

68 Ultime

62 Fire

92 Amour

70 Attitude

94 Desir

96 Phenomene

98 Instinct

102 Noir Moderne

104 Temper

106 Dominant

Rouge Coco Flash Top Coat – New – €36.00

Shades:

200 Light Up

202 Warm Up

204 Deepness

Enjoy all the shades…