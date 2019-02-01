Hello sweeties!
I just spotted the new Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 2019 lipstick collection on Chanel Spain. Rumors about this launch were circling the social media for months. I could even say that the sneak peek photos I’ve seen so far gave me a general idea over this collection. There are so many shades to choose from and they look perfect for spring summer season.
U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at Chanel.com, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus
UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Harrods, Selfridges
Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 2019 Lipsticks
At this point I’m able to share with you only the shades’ names and the photos but not so many details about the formula and texture. I’ll update this post when more information will become available. 🙂
Rouge Coco Flash – New – €36.00 for 3 g
Shades:
- 54 Boy
- 200 Light Up
- 202 Warm Up
- 204 Deepness
- 52 Casual
- 53 Chickness
- 56 Moment
- 86 Furtive
- 82 Live
- 84 Immediat
- 72 Rush
- 74 Flash
- 76 Enthusiasm
- 90 Jour
- 97 Ferveur
- 78 Emotion
- 91 Boheme
- 64 Ardent
- 60 Beat
- 66 Pulse
- 68 Ultime
- 62 Fire
- 92 Amour
- 70 Attitude
- 94 Desir
- 96 Phenomene
- 98 Instinct
- 102 Noir Moderne
- 104 Temper
- 106 Dominant
Rouge Coco Flash Top Coat – New – €36.00
Shades:
- 200 Light Up
- 202 Warm Up
- 204 Deepness
Enjoy all the shades…