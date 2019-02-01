Home Beauty Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 2019 Lipsticks
Beauty

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 2019 Lipsticks

February 1, 2019

Hello sweeties!

I just spotted the new Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 2019 lipstick collection on Chanel Spain. Rumors about this launch were circling the social media for months. I could even say that the sneak peek photos I’ve seen so far gave me a general idea over this collection. There are so many shades to choose from and they look perfect for spring summer season.

 

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at Chanel.com, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Harrods, Selfridges

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash 2019 Lipsticks

At this point I’m able to share with you only the shades’ names and the photos but not so many details about the formula and texture. I’ll update this post when more information will become available. 🙂

Rouge Coco Flash – New – €36.00 for 3 g

Shades:

  • 54 Boy
  • 200 Light Up
  • 202 Warm Up
  • 204 Deepness
  • 52 Casual
  • 53 Chickness
  • 56 Moment
  • 86 Furtive
  • 82 Live
  • 84 Immediat
  • 72 Rush
  • 74 Flash
  • 76 Enthusiasm
  • 90 Jour
  • 97 Ferveur
  • 78 Emotion
  • 91 Boheme
  • 64 Ardent
  • 60 Beat
  • 66 Pulse
  • 68 Ultime
  • 62 Fire
  • 92 Amour
  • 70 Attitude
  • 94 Desir
  • 96 Phenomene
  • 98 Instinct
  • 102 Noir Moderne
  • 104 Temper
  • 106 Dominant

Rouge Coco Flash Top Coat – New – €36.00

Shades:

  • 200 Light Up
  • 202 Warm Up
  • 204 Deepness

Enjoy all the shades…

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Orly Spring Summer 2013 Nail Polish Collections &...

April 11, 2013

Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 35 for Fall...

July 8, 2012

Make Up For Ever Star Lit Glitter Palette...

February 10, 2018

Essence Try It Love It Fall 2015 Collection

June 8, 2015

NYX Sex Bomb and Adorable Makeup Palettes for...

January 14, 2014

Jill Stuart Thumbelina Collection Spring 2014

November 15, 2013

Ruby Rule – makeup idea for New Year

December 31, 2008

BeYu Be Vintage Fall Winter 2016 Collection

August 27, 2016

Guerlain Brownie & Clyde Ecrin 1 Couleur Review,...

April 30, 2015

Sisley Spring 2013 California Soul Collection – Info...

January 9, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet