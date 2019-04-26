Home Beauty Tom Ford Launches New Eye Color Quads for Summer 2019
Beauty

Tom Ford Launches New Eye Color Quads for Summer 2019

April 26, 2019

Hello sweeties!

We are getting three new Tom For Eye Color Quads for Summer 2019. Keep on reading for more details on these opulent complementary new shades that achieve multiple looks. You can go from a bold smoky eye to a single hint of color or everything in between.

One of my recent Tom Ford purchases was Lissome Sheer Cheek Duo (review, swatches) which I’ve been abusing for the past few weeks, almost every time that I’m wearing makeup. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, SAKS

Tom Ford Launches New Eye Color Quads for Summer 2019

Eye Color Quad – New Shades – $88.00

  • Body Heat – rosy neutrals
  • Double Indemnity – smoky neutrals
  • Suspicion – warm golds

A palette of four coordinated eyeshadows in sparkling to matte finishes designed to create soft to bold iconic Tom Ford eyes.

Longwearing. Multidimensional. Ultra-pigmented. The centerpiece of the Tom Ford color collection. Each Eye Color Quad is designed with four opulent complementary shades that help you achieve multiple looks, from a bold, smoky eye to a sexy splash of color and everything in between.

Formulated with advanced color processes, the four luxurious finishes—sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer and matte—offer a spectrum of intensity and effects and deliver incredible shade fidelity and outstanding adhesion. The palette includes two custom applicators.

Enjoy more photos…

