Who is in the mood for a sneak peek of Chanel Cruise Lumiere et Contraste 2019 Summer Collection? I have for you today a first look at the new Chanel Duo Bronze et Lumiere that will part of this collection. I have all the information for you down bellow so keep on reading if you want to find out more.

U.S. Launch Date – May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks

UK Launch Date – May 2019 at Selfrdiges, Harrods

Chanel Cruise Lumiere et Contraste 2019 Summer Collection Sneak Peek

You can already see photos of this new Chanel Summer 2019 Makeup Collection posted by Asian influencers with swatches as well. For me personally these two Chanel Duo Bronze et Lumiere are the main attraction.

I still have to keep in mind the upcoming launch of Chanel Les Beiges Summer 2019 Collection and prepare my wallet for it. 🙂

Chanel Cruise Lumiere et Contraste 2019 Summer Collection

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette for Summer 2019 comes in a variation of neutral shades of beige and brown. So many nudes and neutrals in the Summer season from Chanel. Will you be getting this palette or the one from Chanel Les Beiges Summer 2019 Collection?

Next in the spotlight is Chanel Harmonie Bronze et Lumiere Bronzer and Highlighter Duo. This will be available in two shades as you can see from the photos bellow. My favorite combination is the Medium one which I’ll be buying it for sure.

We are moving on to Chanel Ombre Lumiere Eye Gloss Eye Glitter will be available in two shades as well and doubles as top coat over the shadows as well.

Silver Renail

Sparkling Gold

Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour is a waterproof eyeliner that comes in 3 shades:

222 Pure Flash

224 Metallic Flash

228 Vogue

We are getting two shades of the new Rouge Coco Flash ($38.00) in No.208 a pinky beige and No.212 a dusty mauve. If you want to see more shades of this shining lipstick check out the entire Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Collection.

Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss comes in two shades as well: No.818 Golden turquoise and No.822 a bright pink.

Apparently the collection will feature a two-sided lipstick gloss called Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue in the shade No.144 Warm Beige. This one will be interesting to try out. 🙂

Last but not least we have the 3 shades of Le Vernis: No.703 Afterglow, No.705 Purple Ray and No.709 Open Air.

I would love to know what do you think of this collection and if any of the products excites you. 🙂