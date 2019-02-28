Hello beauties!

Looks like I’ve opened the sneak peek season today for Summer 2019 Makeup Collections. Since the information of Givenchy Solar Pulse Summer 2019 Collection has been released (even swatches on social media) I thought of showing you Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marbled Edition. I have to say is amazing what you can buy from Asian personal shoppers, the things that launch there in advance, but enough about that. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Givenchy Solar Pulse Summer 2019 Makeup Collection Sneak Peek

The new Givenchy Solar Pulse Collection is filled of joyful and vibrant shades, just like a summer makeup collection should look like. If you are into corals, blue and orange shade I’m sure you’ll love the view.

Personally, I’ve looking only towards the Healthy Glow Powder Marble Edition. I love it so far but I want to give you the full details in my upcoming review. Let’s check out together the information for Givenchy Solar Pulse Summer 2019 Collection.

Khol Couture Waterproof Eye Cream – New

No.9 Tangerine

No.10 Azur

Gloss Interdit Vinyl Lip Gloss

No.14 Solar Orange

No.15 Blue

Healthy Glow Powder Marbled Edition – New & Limited Edition

No.2.5 Naturel Rose (the one in the photos)

No.4.5 Naturel Dore

Le Vernis

No.15 Orange

Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder Marbled Edition Swatches & Makeup Look

The shade No.2.5 Natural Rose that I bought is perfect for my light skin tone. I like the gently luminosity of the highlighter for day and even night time. I can use it wet or dry but as shown here in the photos I’m wearing it applied dry.

Watch out for my upcoming review with more details! 🙂 The swatches were taken on bare skin and applied dry in just one layer of color.