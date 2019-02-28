Hello beauties!

When the first photos of ABH Riviera Palette hit the beauty community, everyone got super excited over this launch. Well, I’m here to tell you there’s more, actually an entire Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection with a lot of new products. Check them out after the jump!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 4 March 2019 at ABH | 7 March 2019 at ULTA, SEPHORA

Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection

“I absolutely love her so much RIVIERA is a getaway in a palette. I want you to open it up and feel the breeze ok that sounds cheesy, but you get what I mean. 2019 is a creative evolution for me as a creator, I feel comfortable to grow and supported by all of you guys to show you more of me I love you all so much thank you for this incredible journey.” – said Norvina on Instagram

Riviera Eyeshadow Palette – $42.00 (aproximately)

Sails – Matte white

Yacht – Shimmery bronze

Seychelles – Shimmery teal

Palermo – Shimmery red

Seaside – Shimmery lavender

Inheritance – Shimmery gold

Mediterranean – Shimmery blue

Estate – Matte peach

Cabana – Matte mustard

Coastline – Matte papaya

Bahamas – Matte pink

Monte Carlo – Matte coral

Cannes – Matte purple

Palm – Matte brown

Loose Metallic Powder Highlighter – New – $25.00

The loose powder formula contains more pearls, more sparkle and a higher reflect than a pressed powder formula. Provides a smooth application that glides onto skin. Allows for versatile application with customizable levels of intensity.

Shades:

Snowflake

Sunset Aura

So Hollywood

Dewy Set – New – $26.00 for 3.4 oz / 100 ml

Dewy Set is a new makeup setting spray that will give you a dewy finish. Custom designed automizer emits a super-fine-mist that delivers the maximum amount of product, so less pumps are needed. The product comes in a glittery bottle design however the formula goes on clear and is free of any glitter, sparkle or shimmer. It features Norvina’s favorite scent combination “Coconut & Vanilla”.

