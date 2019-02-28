Home Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection
Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection

February 28, 2019

Hello beauties!

When the first photos of ABH Riviera Palette hit the beauty community, everyone got super excited over this launch. Well, I’m here to tell you there’s more, actually an entire Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection with a lot of new products. Check them out after the jump!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 4 March 2019 at ABH | 7 March 2019 at ULTA, SEPHORA

 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection

“I absolutely love her so much RIVIERA 🛳 is a getaway in a palette. I want you to open it up and feel the breeze 😂 ok that sounds cheesy, but you get what I mean. 2019 is a creative evolution for me as a creator, I feel comfortable to grow and supported by all of you guys to show you more of me 😊💗 I love you all so much thank you for this incredible journey.” – said Norvina on Instagram

Riviera Eyeshadow Palette – $42.00 (aproximately)

  • Sails – Matte white
  • Yacht – Shimmery bronze
  • Seychelles – Shimmery teal
  • Palermo – Shimmery red
  • Seaside – Shimmery lavender
  • Inheritance – Shimmery gold
  • Mediterranean – Shimmery blue
  • Estate – Matte peach
  • Cabana – Matte mustard
  • Coastline – Matte papaya
  • Bahamas – Matte pink
  • Monte Carlo – Matte coral
  • Cannes – Matte purple
  • Palm – Matte brown

Loose Metallic Powder Highlighter – New – $25.00

The loose powder formula contains more pearls, more sparkle and a higher reflect than a pressed powder formula.  Provides a smooth application that glides onto skin. Allows for versatile application with customizable levels of intensity.

Shades:

  • Snowflake
  • Sunset Aura
  • So Hollywood

Dewy Set – New – $26.00 for 3.4 oz / 100 ml

Dewy Set is a new makeup setting spray that will give you a dewy finish. Custom designed automizer emits a super-fine-mist that delivers the maximum amount of product, so less pumps are needed. The product comes in a glittery bottle design however the formula goes on clear and is free of any glitter, sparkle or shimmer. It features Norvina’s favorite scent combination “Coconut & Vanilla”.

Enjoy more photos…

