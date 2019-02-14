Hello lovelies!

We get to see the first promo images of Chanel Les Beiges Summer 2019 Collection today. A new makeup collection in nude shades which has become legendary over the years. This time it’s inspired by the effects of the open air on the skin. Are you spotting the brand new product in the promo photo bellow? 🙂

We get a new entry, a new product which will give an amazing nude skin effect. Meet the new Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint which enhances women’s natural beauty and is meant to be worn like a subtle and undetectable second skin like Lucia Pica herself describes it.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – late Spring 2019 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus , Harrods, Selfridges

Chanel Les Beiges Summer 2019 Collection

Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint offers an original vision of foundation which for the first time features microfluidics. It delivers a nude-skin finish with a color that is imperceptible on the skin (I’m spotting super sheer effect here).

Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint lets the skin breath as it has an ultra-fine texture that feels like a second skin. The result is a luminous makeup, very natural and fresh looking.

Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint will be available in six shades:

Light

Medium Light

Medium

Medium Plus

Light Deep

Deep.

I wonder if this is the type of product that you can barely notice is there. I do like natural and luminous effects don’t get me wrong but I want to see some color on my skin at least. Well, I’m already curious to try it on but I’ll definitely check it out at the counter first. 🙂

Our Chanel Les Beiges Summer 2019 Collection continues with Les Beiges Natural Eyeshadow Palette. All nude and brown tones here, but don’t let yourself confused by the green hue in the second promo photo.

Moving on to Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder which offers freshness and a healthy glow effect. The powder has SPF and comes available in seven shades: No.10, No.20, No.30, No.40, No.50, No.60, No.70.

The edition is limited and the beige case is signed “Chanel” in a handwritten style, the same as the embossed on the powder.

Last but not least we have our Les Beige Healthy Glow Lip Balm for a natural healthy glow. Just enough to add a touch of vivid color. The texture is creamy and feels hydrating while the formula contains Vitamin E derivative and moringa butter to nourish and protect the lips.

You can wear it alone or in combination with any Chanel lipstick for a plus of hydration and color.

Enjoy more photos….