Hello lovelies!

If you want a colorful summer makeup, Natasha Denona Tropic Mini Eyeshadow Palette can be a good candidate for the job. She featured 5 shades from her full size Tropic palette into this mini which is more affordable. Natasha mentioned the eyeshadow quality is improved compared to the same shades from her previous Tropic palette.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, soon at Beautylish, Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Inspired by the Tropic Eyeshadow Palette, this Mini Size palette is featuring 5 existing colorful shades:

Mint Frost – High-shine pastel turquoise

– High-shine pastel turquoise Exotic – Metallic greenish-teal

– Metallic greenish-teal Laguna – Matte aqua blue

– Matte aqua blue Tiger Lily – Metallic, vibrant royal-blue

– Metallic, vibrant royal-blue Zena – Matte pastel violet

Enjoy swatches of Natasha Denona Tropic Mini Eyeshadow Palette…