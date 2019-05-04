Hello lovelies!

Just in between seasons Chanel launches The New Eye Collection. This is a makeup collection dedicated exclusively to the eye makeup featuring new eyeshadow quads, eyeliners and colored mascaras. All these products come in new shades which I hope they will join the permanent collection as they are not listed as limited edition on their official website.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Chanel

Chanel The New Eye Collection

This season, eyes don’t wear black. With the new eye collection, CHANEL simplifies eye makeup and dares to explore total blue, green, grey and mauve looks, all the way to the lashes. Bold colour blocks with matching mascara, eyeshadow and eyeliner. Don’t hide behind black. Play with colour.

324 Blurry Blue

322 Blurry Grey

318 Blurry Green

328 Blurry Mauve

943 Brun Agape

944 Noir Enigmatique

945 Black Wood

946 Intense Teal

948 Jungle Green

17 Jungle Green

27 Deep Eros

37 Intense Teal

91 Volcan

