Hello lovelies!
Just in between seasons Chanel launches The New Eye Collection. This is a makeup collection dedicated exclusively to the eye makeup featuring new eyeshadow quads, eyeliners and colored mascaras. All these products come in new shades which I hope they will join the permanent collection as they are not listed as limited edition on their official website.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Chanel
Chanel The New Eye Collection
This season, eyes don’t wear black. With the new eye collection, CHANEL simplifies eye makeup and dares to explore total blue, green, grey and mauve looks, all the way to the lashes. Bold colour blocks with matching mascara, eyeshadow and eyeliner. Don’t hide behind black. Play with colour.
Chanel Les 4 Ombres – New – $62.00
- 324 Blurry Blue
- 322 Blurry Grey
- 318 Blurry Green
- 328 Blurry Mauve
Stylo Yeux Waterproof – New Shades – $33.00
- 943 Brun Agape
- 944 Noir Enigmatique
- 945 Black Wood
- 946 Intense Teal
- 948 Jungle Green
Le Volume Revolution de Chanel – $35.00
- 17 Jungle Green
- 27 Deep Eros
- 37 Intense Teal
- 91 Volcan
Enjoy more photos of Chanel The New Eye Collection…