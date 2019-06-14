Hello beauties!

I’ve always struggled with finding the perfect mirror so when I discovered Spotlight HD Diamond 2.0 Mirror I was instantly curious to give it a try. For me a perfect mirror means more than just incorporating a huge mirror in your makeup table and set up a lot of light bulbs. I’m sure you all know how beautiful these makeup tables with mirrors incorporated look but are they efficient as well. I tried this setup a few years back and I still found myself looking for the perfect mirror.

Many of the other mirrors with lights are too big, come on a stand (which means they take up a lot of room to store them) which makes it impossible to travel with. That’s the first thing I loved about the Spotlite HD Diamond 2.0. It folds down like a tiny laptop which means it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your home and makes it perfect for travel.

Spotlite HD Diamond Mirror is a Must Have Beauty Gadget

I wanted a portable mirror that I can move from my bedroom to my living room, depending where the lighting was better when I did my makeup. To be totally honest I even tried doing my makeup in the bathroom when the days here in London are not sunny but the lighting is the not the best unless is natural light in a sunny day. I don’t know how many of you have this benefit so for me Spotlite HD Diamond Mirror was a bless.

Spotlite HD Diamond 2.0 Mirror is Travel Friendly

It’s more than a portable mirror, that I can move around anytime I want. It has a super chic and ingenious look as it resembles a laptop. I can easily fold it down so it won’t take up too much space but I can also pack it with me when I travel.

No more makeup mistakes from now on, struggling to do my makeup in the shady lighting of a hotel bathroom when I travel. I’ll be soon preparing for my Summer holiday and this mirror will be coming with me. It’s super travel friendly not only because of its design but also because it’s lightweight so you don’t need to worry about weighting too much in your luggage.

Whenever I’m doing my makeup I can store and organize all my items in the integrated tray and simply close it up when I’m done. This will be the perfect way for me to keep my makeup organized in one place when I travel.

Spotlite HD Diamond 2.0 Mirror (£130.00 / use CHICPROFILE code for 25% discount) is available in three colors:

Diamond Bo$$ (white)

Blush Crush (pale pink)

Smokey I (dark gray/ black)

Why is Spotlite HD a Versatile Makeup Mirror

I know this mirror won’t stay on my makeup vanity forever. Yes, that’s right, it won’t have time to get comfy on there because this is a versatile mirror that can be used in different ways.

Includes multiple features that will make your beauty routine a breeze. It has dimmable, ultra-bright true daylight powered by USB rechargeable Lithium batteries that does not lose brightness.

Here comes the best part! The light is available in various modes: when I rotate the mirror between vanity, handheld and wall-mounted modes with the option of the magnetic 10X magnification mirror to see every detail.

I can bring this mirror very close to me when I do my makeup so I can wing that perfect eyeliner and a get a crisp line. Or maybe I just can take advantage of its incorporated mini 10x magnification mirror that has a magnet and I can stick it wherever I want on the mirror to see every little detail of my makeup. This is great not only when you want to draw your eyeliner but also when you do your eyebrows and you want to see every little hair.

If you usually do your makeup in the bathroom then you can bring this mirror with you as well for a better light. You can easily attach it to a wall or directly onto your large bathroom mirror, thanks to the strips included.

You can customize how high you want to position the mirror and you don’t have to drill holes to set it up. Just as easy you can remove it whenever you want and simply tapped it up and place it elsewhere. You can turn it off when you are done with your makeup if is attached to the wall or it will switch off automatically when you folded. 🙂

Spotlite HD Diamond 2.0 Mirror is your BFF for taking Selfies

If you are an Instagram influencer, a blogger who want to capture the perfect selfie so she can share her makeup looks with her readers or you just want to take a selfie because that’s your thing, you’ll definitely see the difference in your photo quality when you’ll use Spotlite HD Diamond 2.0 Mirror.

The mirror has a mobile attachment where you can place your phone and take photos or record a video handsfree. The white light makes a difference to your photos and videos improving their quality. It’s just like investing in one of those light rings but you have the mirror as well in front of you now.

The best results we all get when applying our makeup is when we are doing it in natural daylight and the lighting on this mirror gives you just that. When there are rainy or cloudy days is honestly a pain to do your makeup and this mirror saved me everytime. We’ve been having quite the weather here in London which is normal you’ll say, but I still need a good natural daylight in order to do my makeup.

Over the past 20 years I’ve tried so many mirrors to be honest and since I became a beauty blogger I was even more determined on finding the perfect mirror with the perfect white light. Not always a perfect mirror has the perfect light and how about those simple mirrors (I still have my Ikea mirror tbh).

I haven’t found a “true” daylight perfecting makeup mirror like this before. Therefore I’m happy to report that I feel lucky to have discovered this mirror.

It makes such a great present as well for any of your friends out there, especially for those who travel often. 🙂