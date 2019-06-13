Hello beauties!

The news of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate is very exciting for me as an all time fan of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum. This is the main reason for purchasing Estee Lauder Holiday Blockbuster editions for years, just to get the serum in full size at a super price along with the other products.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Estee Lauder | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate

Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate ($80.00 for 20 ml / .68 fl oz) is an overnight treatment, with Chronolux S.O.S. technology that rescues and resets the look of skin fast. Immerses skin in sustained, 24-hour moisture with 15X concentrated Hyaluronic Acid in a multi-molecular weight complex.

SOOTHES the look of irritation—in just 1 hour.

the look of irritation—in just 1 hour. FORTIFIES skin so it can better respond to intense visible stressors. Allows you to power through life’s high-intensity moments beautifully.

skin so it can better respond to intense visible stressors. Allows you to power through life’s high-intensity moments beautifully. RESTORES a more poreless, refined texture and significantly boosts skin’s luminous clarity.

The formula contains high-powered anti-oxidants to defend against the appearance of free radical damage.

How to Use: Apply at night after your repair serum, whenever you feel your skin is acting up or needs an extra boost.