Home Beauty Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate
Beauty

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate

June 14, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

The news of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate is very exciting for me as an all time fan of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum. This is the main reason for purchasing Estee Lauder Holiday Blockbuster editions for years, just to get the serum in full size at a super price along with the other products.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Estee Lauder | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harrods

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate

Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate ($80.00 for 20 ml / .68 fl oz) is an overnight treatment, with Chronolux S.O.S. technology that rescues and resets the look of skin fast. Immerses skin in sustained, 24-hour moisture with 15X concentrated Hyaluronic Acid in a multi-molecular weight complex.

  • SOOTHES the look of irritation—in just 1 hour.
  • FORTIFIES skin so it can better respond to intense visible stressors. Allows you to power through life’s high-intensity moments beautifully.
  • RESTORES a more poreless, refined texture and significantly boosts skin’s luminous clarity.

The formula contains high-powered anti-oxidants to defend against the appearance of free radical damage.

How to Use:

Apply at night after your repair serum, whenever you feel your skin is acting up or needs an extra boost.

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Givenchy Holiday 2012 Makeup Collection – Preview &...

September 11, 2012

MAC Trend Forecast Spring 2017

June 2, 2016

Victoria’s Secret New Beauty Rush Collection Spring 2014

January 26, 2014

Beuti Skincare Elixir and Cleanser

November 13, 2017

Urban Decay Heavy Metals Holiday 2017 Collection

October 16, 2017

Rouge Bunny Rouge Foundation Essence Skin Soul Drops...

February 25, 2016

Lunasol Fall 2014 Makeup Collection

May 27, 2014

Lancome La Vie est Belle Glitter EDP

November 24, 2013

YSL La Laque Couture Spicy Collection Spring 2014

December 16, 2013

Artdeco Here Comes the Sun 2015 Summer Collection

March 6, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.