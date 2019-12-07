Yardley London Fragrance Collection Eau de Toilette Review – Holiday & Christmas Gift Sets

Hello beauties!

Choosing the perfect gift during the holiday season is always a challenge. With Yardley London Fragrance Collection Eau de Toilette things couldn’t be more easier. Especially when we are talking fragrances as a gift, the pressure of finding the perfect scent is overwhelming sometimes.

Unless you now very well the person you are shopping for and you know what’s her favorite scent. Yardley London Fragrance Collection makes it easier because it features 5 different Eau de Toilette scents that can easily satisfy any taste.

UK Launch Date – Now at Walmart, Yardley.co.uk, Boots UK

Yardley London Fragrance Collection Eau de Toilette Review

I received this set in PR and since I was already familiar with Yardley fragrances, my favorite being the Gardenia perfume, I was happy to try out new scents. Each mini bottle contains 10 ml / 0.3 fl oz while the entire collection captures the most classic scents of Yardley London.

Yardley EDT Fragrance Collection (£10.00) contains:

English Lavender EDT

English Rose

Lily of the Valey

English Bluebell

English Freesia

A collection of beautiful, natural based, long lasting Eau de Toilette fragrances from the Yardley London classic floral range. 90% naturally derived ingredients.

They are light, floral fragrances that are perfect to be worn during the day. I wouldn’t count on them for a long lasting effect from morning till evening but the set is a great opportunity to test and discover your favorite fragrance.

Holiday & Christmas Gift Sets

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious gift for a loved one or simply

want to pamper yourself over the festive period, Yardley London’s new must-have Christmas Gift Sets will delight the senses, this holiday season.

English Rose Bath & Body Collection with Floral Printed Bag – £18.00 / 200ml Exfoliant Body Scrub, 250 ml Body Wash & Body Lotion (Boots Exclusive)

Surprise and delight with this indulgent gift. Infused with Yardley London’s English Rose fragrance, combining refreshing, light rose with notes of rose

bud, magnolia and cassis, this collection contains the English Rose Luxury Body Wash, Exfoliating Body Scrub and Silky Smooth Body Lotion, the ideal gift to keep skin feeling and looking great.

English Lavender Bath & Body Collection with Hot Water Bottle – £20.00

Gift a loved one this festive season with a gorgeous quartet of English Lavender scented bathing essentials, featuring a comforting Hot Water Bottle. Including a Luxury Body Wash, Silky Smooth Body Lotion, Exfoliating Body Scrub and Nourishing Hand Cream, all products are infused with Yardley London’s English Lavender fragrance, a beautifully

fresh, light, elegant fragrance with top notes of bergamot and clary sage and a heart of calming English Lavender.

Body Spray Collection – £8.00 / 4 x 75ml Body Sprays

A collection of four long-lasting Deodorising Body Fragrances – English Rose, Lily of the Valley, English Bluebell and English Freesia – containing Eau de Toilette fragrances and floral extracts. A light, refreshing, long-lasting, all over body fragrance in a convenient size to give your scent a lift

during the day.

English Rose Bath & Body Collection – £15.00 / 100g Bath Salts, 250ml Body Wash and Body Lotion

The ideal giftable treat to keep skin feeling and looking great. A Luxury Body Wash, Silky Smooth Body Lotion and Bath Salts containing Rose extracts and natural oils to leave skin feeling soft and polished. Delicately fragranced with the award-winning English Rose scent, includes a Body Puff to use with the Body Wash to create a thick soapy lather to cleanse and

exfoliate the skin. With 95% naturally derived ingredients.

English Lavender Collection – £10.00 / 50ml EDT and 50ml Body Lotion

The perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa gift. A beautifully fresh, clean elegant fragrance, the the English Lavender EDT contains 90% naturally derived ingredients. The Silky Smooth Body Lotion, with 95% naturally derived ingredients will leave skin soft and smooth.

Lily of the Valley Fragrance Collection – £10.00 / 50ml EDT, 30ml Body Wash and Body Lotion

Lily of the Valley EDT contains 90% naturally derived ingredients. The Luxury Body Wash with shea butter and natural oils contains 85% naturally derived ingredients. The Silky Smooth Body Lotion with shea butter has 90% naturally derived ingredients.

There are so many more Yardley gift sets available this Holiday season that surely they deserve your attention. The prices are super affordable and the packaging is super cute.

Yardley London has thought of that special man in your life or men, why not, if we are talking about your partner, husband, brother or father, everyone can be surprised by an Yardley gift.

GENTLEMAN CLASSIC FRAGRANCE COLLECTION – £16.00 / 50ml EDP, 150ml Body Spray and Body Wash

GENTLEMAN URBANE FRAGRANCE COLLECTION – £12.50 / 50ml EDP and 150ml Body Spray