Beauty

YSL Touche Eclat Monogram Edition and Makeup Setting Spray Hydrating

February 24, 2018

Hello pretties!

Apart from their new YSL Spring 2018 Pop Illusion Collection and Touche Eclat Collection, the brand comes up with a few more products. First of all is the limited edition Touche Eclat Collector Monogram Edition along with YSL Top Secrets Makeup Setting Spray Hydrating.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at YSL Beauty

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Netherlands Launch Date – Now at Douglas.nl (the setting spray)

YSL Beauty Makeup Spring 2018 New Products

Touche Éclat Le Cushion Foundation Monogram Edition – Limited Edition – $48.00 / £46.00

The Touche Éclat cushion foundation offers buildable coverage for a natural or full finish. Discover the fresh, blendable texture of this compact foundation for effortless application, even on the go. Enjoy the limited edition monogram collection, adorned with a sparkling black YSL logo. If you don’t mind getting this foundation without the monogram, then you can find it HERE at Neiman Marcus.

Shades: B10, B20, B30, B40, Bd50, B50, Br40, B60

Touche Eclat Monogram Edition – Limited Edition – £25.50

Conceal, highlight and contour with the iconic YSL illuminating pen. Shades: 01, 02, 03.

YSL Top Secrets Makeup Setting Spray Hydrating – New – €63.35 for 100 ml

Moisturize your skin before make-up, fix the makeup and give your skin a radiant glow with YSL Top Secrets Makeup Setting Spray Hydrating. Inspired by our make-up artists and developed by skin care experts. This 2-in-1 mist moisturizes and fastens the make-up. You can apply it after you done your makeup to set it in place or whenever you want a quick hydration and radiant skin.

