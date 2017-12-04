Home Beauty YSL Pop Illusion Spring 2018 Collection
December 4, 2017

Hello beauties!

YSL Pop Illusion Spring 2018 Collection is a kaleidoscope of colors like golden yellow, acid pink and blue. There are two star products here. Meet the new YSL Pop Illusion Eye Palette along with a Lip Palette as a newness of the season. We talked about this collection a few weeks back on Instagram when the first photos were revealed.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 5 January 2018

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks

YSL Pop Illusion Spring 2018 Collection

YSL Pop Illusion Eye Palette – Limited Edition

The new palette is packed with five pop colors. Three types of blue shades with different textures and tones were mixed with a glitter shining yellow gold and dreamy pink.

YSL Pop Illusion Lip Palette – New & Limited Edition

The palette features five lip color with two of the iconic Rouge Volupte Shine. The other two shades are Rouge Pure Couture lipsticks and the last one is a limited edition shade. Pink and red shades are beautifully featured in this red compact with a mirror encased. You will also get a lip brush for an easy application.

Full Metal Shadow – Limited Edition

Two limited edition shades launch next month. Colors No.19 glittery gold orange and No.20 blue have a shiny finish.

YSL La Laque Couture – New Shades

The two new colors are No.96 Kinetic Blue and No.97 Op Art Coral.


