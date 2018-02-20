Hello beauties!
This Spring, YSL Touche Eclat Collection is adding two new members. I’m talking about Touche Eclat All-in-One Glow foundation and three Colour Correcting Blur Primers. Check the details about the new YSL Touche Eclat collection Spring 2018 right after the jump.
Availability
UK Launch Date – Now at YSL Beauty, John Lewis (only the foundation) | 7 March 2018 – Nationwide at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Sephora
France Launch Date – Now at Sephora.fr
YSL Touche Éclat Spring 2018 Collection
YSL Touche Eclat All-in-One Glow – $48.00 / £33.50 /€48.50
A hydrating foundation with a buildable, natural looking, medium coverage. YSL’s New Touche Éclat All-In-One Glow foundation is perfect for natural looking, medium coverage and a flawless, dewy glow. The hydrating formula covers imperfections and gives the skin a long lasting fresh feeling. Buildable, natural-looking coverage for a flawless finish. Available in 12 shades.
Touche Éclat Colour Correcting Blur Primers – New – £30.00
YSL illuminating primer is now available in orange, blue and fuchsia for a more radiant complexion.
- ORANGE: Helps fight dullness for medium to dark skin tones
- BLUE: Helps fight sallowness for all skin tones
- FUCHSIA: Helps fight dullness for fair skin tones
