YSL Touche Éclat Spring 2018 Collection

February 20, 2018

Hello beauties!

This Spring, YSL Touche Eclat Collection is adding two new members. I’m talking about Touche Eclat All-in-One Glow foundation and three Colour Correcting Blur Primers. Check the details about the new YSL Touche Eclat collection Spring 2018 right after the jump.

 

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at YSL Beauty, John Lewis (only the foundation) | 7 March 2018 – Nationwide at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Sephora

France Launch Date – Now at Sephora.fr

YSL Touche Éclat Spring 2018 Collection

YSL Touche Eclat All-in-One Glow – $48.00 / £33.50 /€48.50

A hydrating foundation with a buildable, natural looking, medium coverage. YSL’s New Touche Éclat All-In-One Glow foundation is perfect for natural looking, medium coverage and a flawless, dewy glow. The hydrating formula covers imperfections and gives the skin a long lasting fresh feeling. Buildable, natural-looking coverage for a flawless finish. Available in 12 shades.

Touche Éclat Colour Correcting Blur Primers – New – £30.00

YSL illuminating primer is now available in orange, blue and fuchsia for a more radiant complexion.

  • ORANGE: Helps fight dullness for medium to dark skin tones
  • BLUE: Helps fight sallowness for all skin tones
  • FUCHSIA: Helps fight dullness for fair skin tones

