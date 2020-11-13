YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2021 New Shades

Hello beauties!

Starting Spring 2021 we will get 7 new shades from YSL Rouge Volupte Shine and five limited edition ones. The launch is scheduled right in the beginning of January with pre-orders starting right before Christmas.

Japan Launch Date – 1 January 2021 (accepting reservations from 22 December 2020)

U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA 2021 at YSL Beauty | Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2021

A medium-coverage, hydrating lipstick with a high-shine, balm-like texture that conditions and moisturizes the lips.

Made with 65% essential oils, the deeply moisturizing texture of this hydrating lipstick instantly melts into your lips, providing a sheer pop of color, instant hydration, smoothness, and all-day comfort.

After four weeks of continued application, your lips look healthy and more nourished. SHADES: No121 Beige Satin: Nude Brown (New & Permanent)



No122 Burnt Zelliges: Brick Brown (New & Permanent)



No123 Nude Transparent: Nuance Nude (New & Permanent)



No124 Roselluru: Dusty Mauve (New & Permanent)



No129 Carmine Retro: Rose Burgundy (New & Permanent)



No130 Burnt Suede: Mild Brown (New & Permanent)



No131 Chile Morocco: Spicy Chile (New & Permanent)



On the same day YSL will be launching 5 limited edition shades that will join the Rouge Volupte Shine lipstick line.

LIMITED EDITION SHADES:



No125 Corail Exorcism: Neon Coral



No126 Tangerine Oasis: Warm Orange



No127 Rouge Studio: Iconic Red

No132 Brick Fauvism: Spicy Terracotta



No135 Corail Tangier: Shimmering Coral

