If earlier today I posted a sneak peek of the upcoming YSL makeup launches on Instagram, now I’m back with promo photos for the new YSL Pop in Fresh Spring 2021 Collection. While we are getting ready for the Holiday season news of upcoming Spring 2021 makeup releases are slowly but surely coming to the surface. If you want to be one step ahead and smart-budget through the next season then make sure to join me on Patreon. There I’m posting exclusive content that I’m not sharing anywhere else!

Japan Launch Date – 19 February 2021 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – February 2021 at YSL Beauty | Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

YSL Pop in Fresh Spring 2021 Collection

The new collection shows pastel and milky colors and is inspired by the relaxing time spend outside, chilling out in a pleasant breeze at dusk when the sky turns pastel pink. Playful colors perfect to start the Spring season with pastels for the eyes and milky nuances for the lips.

The new YSL palette features 5 eyeshadows, 3 blushes and 2 highlighters packed in a pale pink quilting compact with a shining silver Cassandra logo. The shades in brow, ice mocha and milk chocolate are inspired by different ice cream flavors. We have more delicious colors such as milkshake pink, frozen blueberry and pistachio.

This palette is tempting me already only by reading the names but the color story is beautiful as well. What do you say guys? Are you going for this palette when the collection launches?



SHADES:

No.143 Chili Toffee – deep cappuccino caramel

– deep cappuccino caramel No.144 Peachy Light – fresh peach tea

– fresh peach tea No.147 Rose Caraco – sweet and bitter milky mauve (Repromote & Limited Edition)



No.149 Nu Volupteux – creamy latte (Repromote & Limited Edition)

