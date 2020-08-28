Home Beauty YSL New Rouge Pure Couture Holiday 2020 Collection
YSL New Rouge Pure Couture Holiday 2020 Collection

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

YSL Holiday 2020 launches will also include two new lip lines from Rouge Pure Couture. The two types of lipsticks Rouge Pure Couture The Slim Glow Matte and Rouge Pure Couture Vernis Water Stain will be available in a range of nude colors.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 27 November 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA 2020 at YSL Beauty | Escentual, Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

 

YSL New Rouge Pure Couture Holiday 2020 Collection

Rouge Pure Couture The Slim Glow Matte – New – $39.00

The new Rouge Pure Couture Slim has a new texture and a slim silhouette packaging with a square shape. With an ultra-thin, minute color pearl combination that matches the skin tone, a glossy finish that shines from the inside is achieved. Smooth and light comfortable formula.

SHADES:

  • No.202 Insurgent Red: Brick brown
  • No.203 Restricted Pink: Glossy Dusty Rose
  • No.204 Private Carmine: Sensitive Carmine
  • No.205 Secret Rosewood: Secret Burgundy Brown
  • No.207 Illegal Rosie Nude: Enchanting Rosewood
  • No.209 Fertiful caramel: Mellow caramel nude
  • No.210 Nude Out of Line: Sophisticated beige nude
  • No.211 Transgressive Cacao: Fragrant cacao brown
  • No.213 Notaboo Chile: Forbidden Spicy Chile
  • No.214 Irisit Orange: Longing for terracotta nude
  • No.215 Andy Disc Rose Caramel: Camel Brown with a higher rank

Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Glow Matte

 

Rouge Pure Couture Vernis Water Stain – New – $38.00

A water-enriched, lightweight stain that comfortably drenches lips in brilliant, high-shine color that feels fresh and non-sticky.

SHADES: 202, 203, 204, 205, 207, 2011, 2013, 2014,2015

YSL Vernis Water Stain

