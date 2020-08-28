Hello beauties!

YSL Holiday 2020 launches will also include two new lip lines from Rouge Pure Couture. The two types of lipsticks Rouge Pure Couture The Slim Glow Matte and Rouge Pure Couture Vernis Water Stain will be available in a range of nude colors.

Japan Launch Date – 27 November 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA 2020 at YSL Beauty | Escentual, Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

YSL New Rouge Pure Couture Holiday 2020 Collection

The new Rouge Pure Couture Slim has a new texture and a slim silhouette packaging with a square shape. With an ultra-thin, minute color pearl combination that matches the skin tone, a glossy finish that shines from the inside is achieved. Smooth and light comfortable formula.



SHADES:

No.202 Insurgent Red: Brick brown



No.203 Restricted Pink: Glossy Dusty Rose



No.204 Private Carmine: Sensitive Carmine



No.205 Secret Rosewood: Secret Burgundy Brown

No.207 Illegal Rosie Nude: Enchanting Rosewood



No.209 Fertiful caramel: Mellow caramel nude



No.210 Nude Out of Line: Sophisticated beige nude

No.211 Transgressive Cacao: Fragrant cacao brown

No.213 Notaboo Chile: Forbidden Spicy Chile



No.214 Irisit Orange: Longing for terracotta nude



No.215 Andy Disc Rose Caramel: Camel Brown with a higher rank



A water-enriched, lightweight stain that comfortably drenches lips in brilliant, high-shine color that feels fresh and non-sticky.

SHADES: 202, 203, 204, 205, 207, 2011, 2013, 2014,2015