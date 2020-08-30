Hello lovelies!

NARS Climax Extreme Collection just launched today so take a look at the swatches of the new Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette. Don’t forget to claim your free gift with this purchase as well. 🙂

Reach your peak with new Climax Extreme Mascara—the most dramatic volume yet, in just one coat. Loaded Pigment Complex and XXXL ribbed-bristle brush creates instant, explosive volume with latex-like black pigment. Build to thrill with bestselling Climax Mascara’s whipped, blackened pigments for hardcore lift and a softcore feel. Take it all the way with Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette, featuring 12 sultry shades in super matte, shimmer, and latex-like finishes—all designed with a superfine, creamy feel. Intensifying. Gratifying. Mesmerizing.

U.S. Launch Date – 30 August 2020 at NARS | ULTA & SEPHORA

NARS Climax Extreme Collection for Fall 2020

Extreme payoff. Extremely satisfying. Take it all the way with an explicit eye palette featuring our most innovative eyeshadow finishes yet. Introducing 12 sultry shades in supermatte, shimmer, and latex-like finishes, all designed with a superfine, creamy feel. Intensifying. Gratifying. Mesmerizing.

Endowed Shimmering duochrome neutral

Shimmering duochrome neutral Roleplay Matte beige

Matte beige Take Control Shimmering bronze

Shimmering bronze Private Eye Shimmering deep wine

Shimmering deep wine Pulsing Shimmering light copper

Shimmering light copper Full Potential Matte mauve pink

Matte mauve pink Blow Bright pink peach

Bright pink peach Tantric Shimmering soft rose

Shimmering soft rose All the Way Orange pink with gold shimmer

Orange pink with gold shimmer Code Red Burnt brown red

Burnt brown red Staredown Shimmering purple

Shimmering purple Uncensored Black Blackest black

An innovative mascara that delivers extreme volume, extreme black pigment, and extreme performance in one coat.

