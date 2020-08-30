Hello lovelies!
NARS Climax Extreme Collection just launched today so take a look at the swatches of the new Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette. Don’t forget to claim your free gift with this purchase as well. 🙂
Reach your peak with new Climax Extreme Mascara—the most dramatic volume yet, in just one coat. Loaded Pigment Complex and XXXL ribbed-bristle brush creates instant, explosive volume with latex-like black pigment. Build to thrill with bestselling Climax Mascara’s whipped, blackened pigments for hardcore lift and a softcore feel. Take it all the way with Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette, featuring 12 sultry shades in super matte, shimmer, and latex-like finishes—all designed with a superfine, creamy feel. Intensifying. Gratifying. Mesmerizing.
U.S. Launch Date – 30 August 2020 at NARS | ULTA & SEPHORA
NARS Climax Extreme Collection for Fall 2020
Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $59.00
Extreme payoff. Extremely satisfying. Take it all the way with an explicit eye palette featuring our most innovative eyeshadow finishes yet. Introducing 12 sultry shades in supermatte, shimmer, and latex-like finishes, all designed with a superfine, creamy feel. Intensifying. Gratifying. Mesmerizing.
- Endowed Shimmering duochrome neutral
- Roleplay Matte beige
- Take Control Shimmering bronze
- Private Eye Shimmering deep wine
- Pulsing Shimmering light copper
- Full Potential Matte mauve pink
- Blow Bright pink peach
- Tantric Shimmering soft rose
- All the Way Orange pink with gold shimmer
- Code Red Burnt brown red
- Staredown Shimmering purple
- Uncensored Black Blackest black
Climax Extreme Mascara – New & Permanent – $24.00
An innovative mascara that delivers extreme volume, extreme black pigment, and extreme performance in one coat.
