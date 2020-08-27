Hello beauties!

The new Giorgio Armani Beauty Venice Collection for Fall 2020 is inspired by Venice, the city of water. Apparently in Asia there will be released only six colors but judging from the promo photo we see nine shades. This could be considered a perfect nude lip collection for women of all skin colors. We see shades of Lip Maestro ranging from light to dark brown and even some reds.

U.S. / International Launch Date – mid October 2020 at Armani Beauty | Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Giorgio Armani Venice Collection for Fall 2020

Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro is already famous among beauty lover. It’s a liquid lip that has a matte finish and a glossy texture. The new Armani Venice Collection offers six colors of a nostalgic mood that reflects the streets of Venice lined with historic buildings, the sun shining at the beginning of the day, and the scenery at dusk.



SHADES:

#208 Akatsuki Red (Venetian Red) – Hopeful positive red like the beginning of the day (Statement color)



#209 Shayo Red (Palazzo) – At dusk, an illusionary red with a deep finish (Statement color)



What do you lovelies think? I love Armani lip formulas but for me this collection is an easy pass considering the colors. 🙂