This season we get some new and special edition makeup items from YSL. Many of them are inspired by the latest YSL fragrance launches one of them being YSL Mon Paris Floral EDP (along with the makeup collection) that I talked previously.

So gather along and let’s check out together some of the new YSL Spring 2019 makeup releases starting with Pur Couture Customizable Lipstick.

U.S. / Canada Launch Date – Now at YSL Beauty

YSL New Beauty Launches for March 2019

YSL creates its first customizable lipsticks in just a few easy steps. Well, is no biggy…just choose your favorite cap and then proceed to your favorite lip color or more than a few. 🙂

Step 1 – Choose your Lip Case

Standard Gold

Lips

Stars

Sparkle

Leopard

Heart

Red Reptile

Fuchsia Reptile

Nude Reptile

Orange Reptile

Color Clash Fuchsia / Orange

Color Clash Red/ Blue

Color Clash Green/ Blue

Step 2 – Select Finish & Shade

Now comes the hard part of taking a look at the 54 shade range of YSL Pur Couture Lipsticks. Choose your finish between satin and matte.

The Couture Face Palette Star Devotion Edition is a lightweight powder infused with light-reflecting pearls to give skin a luminous glow.This exclusive face palette is adorned with black stars and a black cassandre shining on a silver mirroring effect stage.

Use this stunning palette of shimmery shades to elevate your eye for the night. Choose from striking silver or an intense black to intensify or accentuate the shape of your eye.

Outfitted in a captivating palette that channels the energy and glitter of the Black Opium fragrance, Black Opium Sound Pulse is the perfect accessory to not only your smoky eye, but also your makeup bag. Add passion to your eye for the day or an incredible night out. Use the smooth, pigmented shadows to add edge and take away inhibition. The easy-to-use applicator allows for an effortless eye look that will take your smoky eye to the next level.

The perfect match for she who dares. The exterior of the Black Opium EDP Intense Couture Eye Palette comes in glittering blue, edged with irresistible gold and the iconic YSL logo emblazoned boldly on the top.

Created with the daredevil beauty addict in mind, the five shades of the Black Opium EDP Intense Couture Eye Palette empower her with an edgy new makeup signature. Blue absinthe, slate blue and nighttime black meet glittering blue and silver to shape, highlight and contour the most magnetic of eyes.

The Touche Éclat Shimmer Stick is complexion highlighting made effortless. The Shimmer Stick’s multidimensional, luminous shimmer blends seamlessly into the skin, while the innovative stick format allows for easy on-the-go application. The cream-to-powder formula applies lusciously to create eye-catching radiance while remaining clean and buildable. The Shimmer Stick’s four versatile shades can be used as a highlighter, bronzer, or blush that compliment every skin tone.

No.1 Light Gold

No.2 Light Rose

No.3 Rose Gold

No.5 Copper

