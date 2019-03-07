Hello pretties!

YSL launches a new feminine fragrance for Spring 2019 called Mon Paris Parfum Floral. Along with this launch we will get a mini makeup collection as well and I invite you to discover the new YSL Mon Parfis Floral Face Palettes bellow.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s (the fragrance)

Asia Launch Date – 5 April 2019

YSL Mon Paris Parfum Floral and Face Palettes 2019

A floral interpretation of the classic Mon Paris signature. Notes of fresh pear and white musk are enlightened by a floral bouquet of peonies. Experience the thrill of a blossoming love story with Mon Paris Floral, the floral interpretation of the iconic Mon Paris signature. A fruity top note of pear opens to a blooming floral heart of peony, rounded out by white musk.

The classic Mon Paris bottle shape with a precious floral lavaliere adorned with crystal petals inspired by the floral ornamental style of Saint Laurent Couture.

Key notes: Pear, peony accord, white musk

You can also find it available at 50 ml / 1.7 fl oz Eau de Parfum for $97.00 / €87.00.

YSL Mon Paris Floral Face Palette – New

In order to celebrate the launch of YSL Mon Paris Parfum Floral Eau de Parfum we will also get new YSL Mon Paris Floral Face Palettes. I’m using the plural here because I’ve already seen on social media two version of this new Spring 2019 YSL Mon Paris Floral Face Palette.

I don’t have more details at this time but I hope they won’t be Asia exclusive as I’ve seen only Asian pages posting about them so far.

These palettes photos have Abesawako as a source. Thank you!