Please ensure your seat belts are fastened as we take off to MAC Destination Fabulous. This is MAC Cosmetics first campaign exclusive to the duty free and travel retail channel so do check it out whenever you are in a new airport.

Actually between February and March 2019 at London Heathrow airport there will be a few events taking place so don’t miss out if you passing by or London is your final destination. 🙂

U.S. & International – Now at Duty Free shops in Airports or shop online at @theloop.ie

MAC Destination Fabulous 2019

Face Kit 1 – New – €54.00

An all-in-one kit of warm shades for a full-face look. Features Lipstick in Kinda Sexy, Lip Pencil in Boldly Bare, Technakohl Liner in Graphblack, In Extreme Dimension Lash, and Eye Shadows in Honey Lust and Soba. Travel Exclusive

Face Kit 2 – New – €54.00

An all-in-one kit of cool shades for a full-face look. Features Lipstick in Mehr, Lip Pencil in Soar, Technakohl Liner in Brownborder, In Extreme Dimension Lash, and Eye Shadows in Soft Brown and Mulch.

MAC Lipstick Trio1 – New – €43.50

A kit of three deep-toned best-selling Lipsticks, including Mocha, Whirl and Dubonnet. Featuring Satin, Matte and Amplified finishes. The iconic product that made M∙A∙C famous. Exclusively at travel retail stores.

MAC Lipstick Trio2 – New – €43.50

A kit of three neutral-toned Lipsticks, including See Sheer, Velvet Teddy and Brick-o-la. Featuring Lustre, Matte and Amplified finishes. The iconic product that made M∙A∙C famous. A travel exclusive!

In Extreme Dimension Mascara Duo – New – €37.00

A kit of two In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash mascaras. The lightweight whipped carbon black formula adds dense volume, extends length and creates curl, while conditioning for softness and flexibility. The gigantic moulded brush stores the optimal amount of mascara in three reservoirs that allow for the maximum amount of mascara with each stroke, while keeping the lashes from clumping together. The tip of the brush allows for precision in accentuating lower lashes and small hairs at the corners of the eye. The final result: extreme dimension that won’t smudge, clump or flake.

Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color Trio – New – €48.00

A kit of three Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolours, including Quite The Standout, Dance With Me and Feels So Grand. A twist on the classic matte texture with robustly saturated shades. All promise a splash of colour in a liquid-suede finish that lasts.

Enjoy more photos…