Home Beauty YSL Fall 2019 Makeup Collection
Beauty

YSL Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

June 15, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Just the other day I was talking about the new YSL Couture Eyeshadow Palette and now I’m returning with the announcement that we are going to see an entire collection. Let’s welcome YSL Fall 2019 Makeup Collection which apparently already started to drop at SAKS. Because Summer just began I thought YSL New Couture Eyeshadow Palette was an individual release and I didn’t dare to putting into writing and say that I hope we are going to see more products and maybe an entire collection.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK / International – Now at SAKS (only the eyeshadow palette) the rest of the collection arrives in August 2019 at Selfridges, YSL, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

YSL Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

The inspiration from this collection is a boyish but sexy tom boy look. A bold but feminine makeup look for lips, eyes and also the nails.

YSL Couture Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $60.00

The combination of shades this time is pretty classic as it features a few neutrals, but nothing playful for summer as you’d hope for.

Blush Couture – Limited Edition – £32.00

This one comes in a deep, dusty plum color.

Tatouage Couture Matte Stain – New Shades – £29.00

  • No.29  Twisted Nude – intense nude
  • No.30 Outrageous Red – provocative deep plum

-Vernis a Levres Vinyl Cream Liquid Lipstick – New Shades – £29.00

  • No.421 Beige Progressive – sexy light beige
  • No.422 Rouge Transformer – bright red

Couture Eyeliner – Limited Edition – £26.00

  • No.13 Blue Underground – green blue
  • No.14 Sulfurous Violet – sensual violet
  • No.15 Daring Bronze – bold nude bronze

La Laque Couture – Limited Edition – £20.00

  • No.118 Marron Sulfurex  – deep brown
  • No.119 Bordeaux – spicy bordeaux
  • No.120 Beige Aventureux – nude beige pink

Enjoy more photos…

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Catrice Spring 2017 Pulse of Purism Collection

January 5, 2017

Chanel Holiday 2012 Eclats du Soir de Chanel...

July 16, 2012

Estee Lauder Lilly Pulitzer Gift with Purchase Spring...

January 30, 2014

2011 Happy New Year!

December 31, 2010

Benefit Chinese New Year Sets 2019 at Escentual

January 25, 2019

Kinetics Frozen Kiss Nail Polish Review, Swatches, Photos

April 4, 2015

Isadora Gel Nail Lacquer Collection for Spring 2014

April 18, 2014

China Glaze Off Shore Summer 2014 Collection

May 11, 2014

Urban Decay Vegan Palette – Limited Edition –...

June 30, 2010

MAC Glitter Tripper Holiday 2018 Collection

December 19, 2018

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.