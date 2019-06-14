Hello beauties!

Just the other day I was talking about the new YSL Couture Eyeshadow Palette and now I’m returning with the announcement that we are going to see an entire collection. Let’s welcome YSL Fall 2019 Makeup Collection which apparently already started to drop at SAKS. Because Summer just began I thought YSL New Couture Eyeshadow Palette was an individual release and I didn’t dare to putting into writing and say that I hope we are going to see more products and maybe an entire collection.

U.S. / UK / International – Now at SAKS (only the eyeshadow palette) the rest of the collection arrives in August 2019 at Selfridges, YSL, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

YSL Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

The inspiration from this collection is a boyish but sexy tom boy look. A bold but feminine makeup look for lips, eyes and also the nails.

The combination of shades this time is pretty classic as it features a few neutrals, but nothing playful for summer as you’d hope for.

Blush Couture – Limited Edition – £32.00

This one comes in a deep, dusty plum color.

Tatouage Couture Matte Stain – New Shades – £29.00

No.29 Twisted Nude – intense nude

No.30 Outrageous Red – provocative deep plum

-Vernis a Levres Vinyl Cream Liquid Lipstick – New Shades – £29.00

No.421 Beige Progressive – sexy light beige

No.422 Rouge Transformer – bright red

Couture Eyeliner – Limited Edition – £26.00

No.13 Blue Underground – green blue

No.14 Sulfurous Violet – sensual violet

No.15 Daring Bronze – bold nude bronze

La Laque Couture – Limited Edition – £20.00

No.118 Marron Sulfurex – deep brown

No.119 Bordeaux – spicy bordeaux

No.120 Beige Aventureux – nude beige pink

Enjoy more photos…