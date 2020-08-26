Hello lovelies!

Clarins Fall 2020 Makeup Collection recently launched and features a new range of Eyeshadow Palettes. I must say I like the new packaging, presentation and even the color stories for these 4 Color Eyeshadow Palettes.

Access my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support Chicprofile for unbiased reviews. You will have to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on the the latest scoops of Upcoming Makeup Releases.

U.S. / International Launch Date – Now at Clarins US | Clarins France | soon at SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Clarins Fall 2020 Collection

The price differences between U.S. and European Beauty Market

I mentioned this earlier today on Instagram but I want to address it again, here on the blog. The price of these new eyeshadow quads. More specifically the different between the U.S. price and European price. You see, I think $42.00 can be a fair price considering the brand and the quality of their eyeshadows, but when you convert €47.50 into $, I don’t know if you’ll feel the same. Basically you’ll have to pay $56.00 for a palette and then I’m sure you’ll want to wait for a sale before buying any of these.

Clarins is not the only brand that’s making this huge difference in price between different beauty markets. It’s quite sad, not to say frustrating when you have to pay, not only $1-2 extra but $14.00 which is a lot.

One of my recent disappointments is with Pat McGrath, who also priced her new Divinyl Lip Products (in store at Selfridges) in UK for £35.00 which is the equivalent of $46.00. How fair is that? I addressed my point of view in my recent IGTV video and “some people” didn’t like what I had to say. I’ll stay true to my own words and opinions as I don’t own anything to any brand. I’m an independent content creator who loves to do unbiased reviews. Thank you so much to everyone who is supporting me on PATREON and helps me keep Chicprofile authentic.

A collection of six all-in-one, long-wearing eyeshadow quads with a variety of finishes and textures. Each palette comes with four intensely pigmented eyeshadows, and has everything needed to prime, shade, line, and define—delivering intense color payoffs with finishes of velvet, satin, foil, and metallic. A 2-in-1 formula enriched with the priming properties of natural Bamboo Powder to keep your look fresh, crease-proof and stay-put for 12 full hours.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Available in 6 harmonious palettes:

01 Fairy tale nude gradation

02 Rosewood gradation

03 Flame gradation

04 Brown sugar gradation

05 Jade gradation

06 Midnight gradation

A dual-ended, two-in-one brow tool to sculpt, shape, and define your arches for fully transformed brows. One end of the brow pencil—an innovative tinted powder to water formula—transforms into a creamy texture upon application. Perfect for sculpting, defining and filling in brows to create the perfect arch. The other end is a brush with a tinted gel that tames, shades and sets brows in place for up to 12 hours of flawless wear.

Available in 5 shades for every brow color:

01 Tawny blond

02 Auburn

03 Cool brown

04 Medium brown

05 Dark brown