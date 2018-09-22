Hello beauties!

I have for you today a sneak peek of Tom Ford Holiday 2018 Soleil Collection. I want to show you a first look at the new Tom Ford Winter 2018 Soleil Eye & Cheek Palette. The collection will be launching soon, but while we are waiting for the other items to be revealed we can enjoy this new release.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – soon at Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – end October 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

Tom Ford Holiday 2018 Soleil Eye & Cheek Palette

As I’m so much into pink shades, this new Tom Ford Holiday 2018 Soleil Eye & Cheek Palette is right up my alley. Well, I’m not so excited about the navy shade but I do like all the others. When I see a palette only in pink or purple shades for me is just pure heaven.

Some of you already expressed your opinion by commenting on my Instagram. So I totally understand that this palette may not be everyone’s dream but is just a matter of preferences.

We have a pink blush and very light baby pink highlighter. These will give a fresh look to your complexion. I don’t have swatches yet, but I bet they’ll complement nicely light and medium skin tones.

In the photos bellow there’s the same palette, shot in a different light so the colors appear to have more like a warm tone. The lighter golden champagne shade I could see myself using it as a highlighter too.

Knowing me, I’ll mostly likely abuse the pink eyeshadow as I like a fresh, girly girl look. 🙂 I can’t wait to share with you the other pieces of Tom Ford Holiday 2018 Collection. Just make sure you follow me on Instagram and check my #instastories as well so you won’t miss anything. 🙂