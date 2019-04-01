Hello babes!

Gather around for a first look at Tom Ford Soleil 2019 Summer Makeup Collection and pick your favorites fast because the collection just launched.

This is not their only Summer 2019 makeup collection and in case you missed the news, take a look here at Tom Ford Emotionproof Collection.

U.S. / International Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, soon at Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harrods

Tom Ford Soleil 2019 Summer Makeup Collection

Glow Tone Up Foundation SPF 45 Hydrating Cushion Compact – $87.00 The first Tom Ford Soleil foundation provides the healthy-looking glow and natural sheer coverage suitable on all skin types for the ultimate Soleil state-of-mind. The lightweight formula evens out skin tone, minimizes imperfections and brightens the complexion with a dewy glow. With SPF45 protection and a refreshing cooling sensation, it’s Soleil perfection in both flesh tone shades for a radiant, smooth natrual look and tone up shades for instant glow. Enriched with the Tom Ford Infusing Complex and pearl powders, skin is well-hydrated with radiant comfort. Shades: 20 Buff

13 Warm Bronze

9.0 Deep Bronze

1 Rose Glow Tone Up

2 Pink Glow Tone Up

3 Peach Glow Soleil Sheer Cheek Duo – $82.00 So far this is the only product that I bought from this collection. Check out Tom Ford Lissome swatches here and keep your eyes on the blog for my upcoming review. Lissome Soleil Glow Bronzer – $70.00 (small size) The silky, comfortable, buildable bronzer features a luxurious mix of plant-derived butters to nourish and soften skin while giving a luminous lit-from-within glow. Cocoa Seed Butter softens and comforts, Mango Seed Butter moisturizes with anti-aging properties, and Cupuaçu Butter from the Amazon is a nourishing emollient that provides skin with a protective, hydrating layer. With specialized pigments, the luxe formula adheres with excellent, second-skin like radiance.

Terra

Gold Dust

This new Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer will also be available in a large size compact priced at $112.00.

Tom Ford’s luxurious expertly-designed face palette returns in Bask, three new sensual summer shades in one ivory-and gold-colored tom ford soleil compact. Three shades of blush and highlighter add natural dimension and sensuous color in a cream-like powder formula that effortlessly glides onto skin with a soft, even finish.

Pink nude blush gives cheeks the perfect touch of color, the peach nude highlighter mimics the sun reflecting off the skin and the sultry dark nude enhances a healthy radiance.

Bask

The crystal-clear lipstick bullet is flecked with pure 24K gold flecks. The moisturizing balm applies on clear and instantly transforms into a sultry pink stain. Specially packaged in a pure gold-tone lipstick bullet, Lip Blush perfectly captures the gilded glow of Tom Ford Soleil.

The crystal-clear nail polish imparts nails with 24K gold leaves. With high-gloss shine, flawless coverage and streak-free application, Tom Ford Nail Lacquer can be used alone or as a topcoat.

Translucent cooling liquid eye shadow lacquers lids with metallic shine. Packed with lustrous mica-based pearl pigment and water-resistant polymers, the long-wearing, silky formula provides superior adhesion by creating a thin, flexible film of color.

Violet Argen

Venus Rising

Reflect Gilt

The ultimate poolside accessory. A skinny gelée lipstick tint glides on lightweight, transparent color with a wave of thirst-quenching hydration and glossy shine. Each shade features a colored core, from the tangerine of Sunlit to the hot pink of Maldives, that imparts cushion-like, conditioning tint.

Maldives

Sunlit

Lustrous

Scorching

Lip Color Sheer delivers an irresistible effect that complements sun-kissed summer skin. A decadent mix of vitamins C and E and shea butter helps lavish the lips with saturated moisture. The distinct, beveled Lip Color Sheer bullet is packaged in a retro-chic, ivory- and gold-colored Tom Ford Case.

Aphrodite

Bambou

Carriacou

Le Mepris

Mustique

Nudiste

Otranto

Pieno Sole

Pipa

Purple

Noon

Revolve

Around Me

Scandalo

Solar Affair

Enjoy more photos…