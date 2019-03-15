Home Beauty Tom Ford Emotionproof Summer 2019 Collection
Tom Ford Emotionproof Summer 2019 Collection

March 15, 2019

Hello beauties!

Check out the new Tom Ford Emotionproof Summer 2019 Collection which features brand new products. We have an entire range of 12 shades of Tom Ford Emotionproof Concealer from light to dark. Plenty of new eye products to check out. Follow me after the jump!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue | soon at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Harrods

Tom Ford Emotionproof Summer 2019 Collection

Tom Ford Emotionproof Concealer – New – $54.00

A full-coverage, waterproof concealer with a naturally radiant finish in shades to complement every skin tone.

Emotionproof Concealer creates a full-coverage, camera-ready complexion with waterproof wear. Perfect for hiding dark circles and noticeable imperfections, the comfortable and drama-free formula is extremely long-wearing and even helps cover tattoos while maintaining a naturally radiant finish. Waterproof, transfer-proof, sweat and humidity-resistant and designed to stay put, the Emotionproof formula in an inclusive shade range is truly ready for any situation.

Shades:

  • 1 Alabaster
  • 10 Chestnut
  • 11 Dusk
  • 12 Macassar
  • 2 Buff
  • 3 Pale Dune
  • 4 Fawn
  • 5 Bare Beige
  • 6 Natural
  • 7 Tawny
  • 8 Praline
  • 9 Sienna

Tom Ford Emotionproof Mascara – New – $46.00

Lengthening. Long-wearing. Waterproof. A luscious deep black mascara creates intense lashes in a creamy, waterproof and drama-free formula that lasts throughout the day. A combination of deepest black carbon and lash-filling powders work to transform lashes with optimal glamour.

  • 01 Noir

Tom Ford  24 Hour Emotionproof Eyeliner – New – $43.00

Long-wearing. Transfer-resistant. Weatherproof. Intense and richly pigmented Emotionproof Liner is where luxury meets high performance. An extremely longwearing retractable eyeliner with up to 24 hours of wear, in shades designed to complement Tom Ford eyeshadow, glides effortlessly onto lids without tugging for gorgeous color payoff.

Waterproof, non-smudging, transfer-resistant, humidity-resistant and designed to stay put, the Emotionproof formula is truly ready for any situation.

Shades:

  • 01 Dominateur
  • 02 Chocolat
  • 03 Abyssian
  • 04 Blueblood
  • 05 Pinot
  • 06 Heliotropium
  • 07 Fougre
  • 08 Motocyclette
  • 09 Brut Rose
  • 10 Gigolo
  • 11 Disco

Tom Ford Emotionproof Eye Color –  New – $46.00

Long-wearing. Non-creasing. Waterproof. Blendable, buildable and comfortable, Emotionproof Eye Color is where luxury meets high performance. An extremely long-wearing cream eye shadow glides effortlessly onto lids for intense, color payoff. Emotionproof formula is waterproof and non-creasing and designed to stay put. Non-caking, non-flaking, and ophthalmologist-tested.

Shades:

  • Abyssian
  • Au Naturel
  • Bengal
  • Brut Rose
  • Casino
  • Gigolo
  • Minimalist
  • Naked Eye
  • Star Maker
  • Volpe

Enjoy more photos…

