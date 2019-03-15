Hello beauties!

Check out the new Tom Ford Emotionproof Summer 2019 Collection which features brand new products. We have an entire range of 12 shades of Tom Ford Emotionproof Concealer from light to dark. Plenty of new eye products to check out. Follow me after the jump!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue | soon at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Harrods

Tom Ford Emotionproof Summer 2019 Collection

A full-coverage, waterproof concealer with a naturally radiant finish in shades to complement every skin tone.

Emotionproof Concealer creates a full-coverage, camera-ready complexion with waterproof wear. Perfect for hiding dark circles and noticeable imperfections, the comfortable and drama-free formula is extremely long-wearing and even helps cover tattoos while maintaining a naturally radiant finish. Waterproof, transfer-proof, sweat and humidity-resistant and designed to stay put, the Emotionproof formula in an inclusive shade range is truly ready for any situation.

Shades:

1 Alabaster

10 Chestnut

11 Dusk

12 Macassar

2 Buff

3 Pale Dune

4 Fawn

5 Bare Beige

6 Natural

7 Tawny

8 Praline

9 Sienna

Lengthening. Long-wearing. Waterproof. A luscious deep black mascara creates intense lashes in a creamy, waterproof and drama-free formula that lasts throughout the day. A combination of deepest black carbon and lash-filling powders work to transform lashes with optimal glamour.

01 Noir

Long-wearing. Transfer-resistant. Weatherproof. Intense and richly pigmented Emotionproof Liner is where luxury meets high performance. An extremely longwearing retractable eyeliner with up to 24 hours of wear, in shades designed to complement Tom Ford eyeshadow, glides effortlessly onto lids without tugging for gorgeous color payoff.

Waterproof, non-smudging, transfer-resistant, humidity-resistant and designed to stay put, the Emotionproof formula is truly ready for any situation.

Shades:

01 Dominateur

02 Chocolat

03 Abyssian

04 Blueblood

05 Pinot

06 Heliotropium

07 Fougre

08 Motocyclette

09 Brut Rose

10 Gigolo

11 Disco

Long-wearing. Non-creasing. Waterproof. Blendable, buildable and comfortable, Emotionproof Eye Color is where luxury meets high performance. An extremely long-wearing cream eye shadow glides effortlessly onto lids for intense, color payoff. Emotionproof formula is waterproof and non-creasing and designed to stay put. Non-caking, non-flaking, and ophthalmologist-tested.

Shades:

Abyssian

Au Naturel

Bengal

Brut Rose

Casino

Gigolo

Minimalist

Naked Eye

Star Maker

Volpe

Enjoy more photos…