MAC Strip Down Collection available NOW

Check out the latest lip products from the newly released MAC Strip Down Collection for Spring 2019. They are permanent shades which just became available as lipsticks, lip glasses and lip pencils. Have fun!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, ULTA

MAC Strip Down Collection

With the largest-ever range of neutral Lipsticks, Lip Pencils and Lipglasses, reveal every shade of you with nude for every mood. Embrace all your shades and explore by your skin tone to find the nude (or two) for you. Create different lip looks – from barely there to bold – by choosing a lip wardrobe to reflect what makes you uniquely you.

Lipstick – Permanent – $18.50 Taupe Muted reddish-taupe brown (Matte) (Existing)

Soar Deep mauvish plum (Matte) (Released earlier this year)

Double Fudge Dark warm brown (Matte) (New)

Mehr Dirty blue pink (Matte) (Existing)

Whirl Dirty rose (Matte) (Existing)

Derriere Dirty brown with gold undertones (Matte) (Previously released)

Consensual Deep brown with gold undertones (Matte) (New)

Love U Back Muted nude with pink undertones (Matte) (New)

Kinkster Midtone olive nude with gold undertones (Matte) (New)

Act Natural Light greyed nude with gold undertones (Matte) (New)

Velvet Teddy Deep-tone beige (Matte) (Existing)

Modesty Muted neutral pink (Cremesheen) (Existing)

Bosom Friend Light nude with pink undertones (Cremesheen) (Previously Released, Limited Edition)

Creme Cup Light blue pink (Cremesheen) (Existing)

Creme d'Nude Pale muted peach beige (Cremesheen) (Existing)

Feeling Myself Midtone caramel nude with gold undertones (Amplified) (New)

S'sexy Brown nude with gold undertones (Amplified) (New)

Smoked Almond Bright rose brown (Amplified) (New)

Brick-o-la Mid-tone berry (Amplified) (Existing)

Bare Bling Beigey nude with gold undertones (Amplified) (Previously released)

Leave Me Breathless Light beige with gold undertones (Amplified) (New)

Touch Peachy cinnamon (Lustre) (Existing)

Move Your Body Deep brown with grey/gold undertones (Cremesheen) (New)

Fresh Brew Creamed coffee (Lustre) (Existing)

Good Form Nude with warm undertone (Lustre) (New)

Hug Me Flesh pink (Lustre) (Existing)

Oh, Yes Baby! Light nude with gold undertones and pearl (Lustre) (New)

Photo Golden brown (Satin) (Existing)

Cherish Soft muted peachy-beige (Satin) (Existing)

Paramount Reddish-brown (Satin) (Existing)

Peachstock Creamy beige peach (Satin) (Existing)

Peachstock Creamy beige peach (Satin) (Existing)

Bad 'n' Bare Cool nude with gold undertone (Satin) (New)

Bad 'n' Bare Cool nude with gold undertone (Satin) (New)

Del Rio Muted plum-brown (Satin) (Existing)

Del Rio Muted plum-brown (Satin) (Existing)

Mocha Peachy yellow-brown (Satin) (Existing)

Mocha Peachy yellow-brown (Satin) (Existing)

Twig Soft muted brownish-pink (Satin) (Existing)

Twig Soft muted brownish-pink (Satin) (Existing)

Pink Power Light nude pink with pearl and pink undertones (Frost) (New)

Soft muted brownish-pink (Satin) (Existing) Pink Power Light nude pink with pearl and pink undertones (Frost) (New)

Lipglass – Permanent – $17.50 Editor’s note: Beaux and Love Nectar have been shades that existed previously in the Lustreglass formula (which doesn’t exist any more), so they may be comparable in the Lipglass format in terms of color/finish (but less so texture). Low-Cut Deep chocolate nude with gold undertones (New)

Beaux Lustre warm beige brown (New)

Pretty Peppa Warm bronze with gold pearl (New)

Dangerous Curves Midtone nude with gold undertones (New)

Spice Midtone neutral nude (Existing)

>Love Nectar Warm peach with gold pearl (New)

Spite Muted plum-taupe brown (Existing)

Fashion Punch Midtone peachy nude with gold undertones (Previously Released)

Oyster Girl Freshwater pink (Existing)

Primordial Sandy nude with gold undertones (New)

Showing Skin Light greyed pale nude with gold undertone (New)

Light greyed pale nude with gold undertone (New) Candy Box Midtone rose pink (Existing)

Lip Pencil – Permanent – $18.00 Nightmoth Blackened plum (Existing)

Chestnut Intense brown (Existing)

Soar Mid-tone pinkish brown (Existing)

Spice Pink cinnamon stick (Existing)

Chicory Soft muted peachy brown (Existing)

Stripdown Creamy brown beige (Existing)

Whirl Dirty rose (Existing)

Oak Soft beige brown (Existing)

Subculture Underground pink (Existing)

Dervish Pinky-mauve (Existing)

Pinky-mauve (Existing) Boldly Bare Dirty red brown (Existing)

Enjoy swatches of MAC Strip Down Collection…