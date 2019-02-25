Hello beauties!

As the first information and photos of Tom Ford Soleil Summer 2019 Collection are being released I feel the need to hang on to my wallet until the launch date. You can check out photos of Tom Ford Soleil Summer 2019 products on social media and see that I’m talking about a wide collection with plenty or shades and products to choose from.

Today I want to give you a first look at Tom Ford Lissome Sheer Cheek Duo which is a new shade part of Tom Ford Soleil Summer 2019 range. I posted swatches as well so keep checking towards the end. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – April 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols

Tom Ford Lissome Sheer Cheek Duo

Tom Ford Soleil Sheer Cheek Duo comes in a new shade #05 Lissome and is the only shade part of their Summer 2019 Collection. It will retail for $82.00 and contains 4.4 g / .15 oz of product.

It’s a nice combination of new sensual summer shades and definitely appropriate for light to medium and dark skin tones. Both colors are wearable for day or night and they just give a fresh color to your cheeks without being too dramatic.

Tom Ford Lissome Sheer Cheek Duo works both ways, applied dry for a soft veil of color or wet for a sweeping pop of vibrancy. As I have a light skin tone for me applying the colors dry gave me more than enough color pigmentation. 🙂 Definitely build up your color with an extra layer or reach out for a dampened brush if you are medium to darker skin tone.

I’m just going to leave you the swatches down bellow and follow up with my review of Tom Ford Lissome Sheer Cheek Duo, closer to the launch date.

Tom Ford Soleil Summer 2019 Collection

Includes:

Lip Color Sheer: Otranto, Carriacou, Aphrodite, Mustique Acqua Metal Shadows: Gold and Rose Gold 24K Lip Blush Lip Balms: Red and Orange Bronzers (2 shades) Sheer Cheek Duo in #05Lissome Cushion Compact Foundation SPF40 (4 natural finish shades / 4 luminous finish) 24K Nail Top Coat