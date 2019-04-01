Home Beauty Givenchy Encre Interdite Encre a Levres 2019
Beauty

Givenchy Encre Interdite Encre a Levres 2019

April 1, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Let me introduce you the new Givenchy Encre Interdite Encre a Levres collection which just launched in France. Givenchy will also launch Ombre Interdite a new creamy eyeshadow but I’ll talk about it later. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

France Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Nocibe.fr | International Launch Date – beginning April 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges

Givenchy Encre Interdite Encre a Levres 2019

Encre Interdite Encre a Levres – New – €35.00 for 7.5 ml

Like a liquid lipstick, the Prohibited Ink dresses the lips in an intense, perfectly covering color and hydrates them for 6 hours. Like the most powerful lip inks, it ensures an impeccable waterproof and without transfer, while printing the color for 24h.

Its unique aqueous formula combines pigments and dyes in a fine mesh and sensory for a saturated color and the rest.

Shades:

  • No.01 Nude Spot – natural beige
  • No.02 Arty Pink – floral pink
  • No.03 Free Pink – bright vivid pink
  • No.04 Purple Tag – striking, vivid, intense purple
  • No.05 Solar Stain – vivid orange
  • No.06 Radical Red – Givenchy red
  • No.07 Vandal Fuchsia – black fuchsia with pink color and dark hues
  • No.08 Stereo Brown – earth brown with a modern finish and dry color

Enjoy lip swatches of Givenchy Encre Interdite Encre a Levres….

