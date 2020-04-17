Tom Ford New Lip Colors for Summer 2020 Available Now

Hello sweeties!

Summer 2020 is definitely the season for new lip products as so many brands are coming with a variety of lip collections. Tom Ford New Lip Colors in Summer 2020 shades are available right now for purchase.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish, SAKS

Tom Ford New Lip Colors for Summer 2020

The most desired, iconic TOM FORD shades are now in fresh finishes and textures for the ultimate arsenal of color. Available in a smooth cream, a luxurious matte, a lightweight, satin matte, and a pearlescent, metallized clutch size, each shade is expressed in formulas for every mood.

Lip Color Matte – Permanent – $55.00 Fascinator Neutral pink matte

Neutral pink matte Dashing Peachy nude matte

Peachy nude matte Vervain Ash purple matte

Ash purple matte Flesh Neutral nude matte

Neutral nude matte Impassioned Deep red burgundy matte

Deep red burgundy matte Scarlet Rouge Red orange matte

Red orange matte True Coral Bright warm pink matte

Bright warm pink matte Wild Ginger Bright orange matte

Bright orange matte Equus Brown nude matte

Brown nude matte Steel Magnolia Deep neutral pink matte

Lip Color Satin – Permanent – $55.00 Insatiable Rosy nude satin

Rosy nude satin Empire Bright warm pink satin

Bright warm pink satin Primal Warm pink satin

Warm pink satin Velvet Cherry Deep burgundy satin

Deep burgundy satin Shocking Rosy pink satin

Libertine Warm beige satin

Satin Matte Lip Color – Permanent – $55.00 Scarlet Rouge Red orange satin matte

Red orange satin matte Wild Ginger Bright orange satin matte

Bright orange satin matte Impassioned Deep red burgundy satin matte

Deep red burgundy satin matte True Coral Bright warm pink satin matte

Bright warm pink satin matte Velvet Cherry Deep burgundy satin matte

Deep burgundy satin matte Marocain Brick red

Brick red Blush Honey Neutral mauve

Neutral mauve Shameless Deep red burgundy

Deep red burgundy Shanghai Lily True red

True red 11:11 Warm blackberry

Lip Color Metallic Mini – Permanent – $36.00 The five most desired, iconic TOM FORD shades are now available in a pearlescent, metallized formula—giving you the ultimate arsenal of color. Rare, exotic ingredients including soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter, and chamomilla flower oil create an ultra-creamy texture for a smooth application. Specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color in an ultra-kissable metallic finish. Plus it's convenient travel size makes it easy to take these iconic shades on the go. Velvet Cherry Deep burgundy metallic

Deep burgundy metallic True Coral Bright warm pink metallic

Bright warm pink metallic Wild Ginger Bright orange metallic

Bright orange metallic Scarlet Rouge Red orange metallic

Red orange metallic Impassioned Deep red burgundy metallic

Ultra-Shine Lip Color – Permanent – $55.00 La Chaleur Sheer red with a satin finish

Sheer red with a satin finish La Notte Sheer nude with a satin finish

Sheer nude with a satin finish En Extase Sheer peachy coral with a satin finish

Sheer peachy coral with a satin finish L’Amant Light ash pink with a satin finish

Light ash pink with a satin finish Paradiso Bright deep pink with a satin finish