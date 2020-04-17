Tom Ford New Lip Colors for Summer 2020 Available Now

Hello sweeties!
Summer 2020 is definitely the season for new lip products as so many brands are coming with a variety of lip collections. Tom Ford New Lip Colors in Summer 2020 shades are available right now for purchase.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish, SAKS
Tom Ford New Lip Colors for Summer 2020
The most desired, iconic TOM FORD shades are now in fresh finishes and textures for the ultimate arsenal of color. Available in a smooth cream, a luxurious matte, a lightweight, satin matte, and a pearlescent, metallized clutch size, each shade is expressed in formulas for every mood.
Lip Color Matte – Permanent – $55.00
- Fascinator Neutral pink matte
- Dashing Peachy nude matte
- Vervain Ash purple matte
- Flesh Neutral nude matte
- Impassioned Deep red burgundy matte
- Scarlet Rouge Red orange matte
- True Coral Bright warm pink matte
- Wild Ginger Bright orange matte
- Equus Brown nude matte
- Steel Magnolia Deep neutral pink matte
Lip Color Satin – Permanent – $55.00
- Insatiable Rosy nude satin
- Empire Bright warm pink satin
- Primal Warm pink satin
- Velvet Cherry Deep burgundy satin
- Shocking Rosy pink satin
- Libertine Warm beige satin
Satin Matte Lip Color – Permanent – $55.00
- Scarlet Rouge Red orange satin matte
- Wild Ginger Bright orange satin matte
- Impassioned Deep red burgundy satin matte
- True Coral Bright warm pink satin matte
- Velvet Cherry Deep burgundy satin matte
- Marocain Brick red
- Blush Honey Neutral mauve
- Shameless Deep red burgundy
- Shanghai Lily True red
- 11:11 Warm blackberry
Lip Color Metallic Mini – Permanent – $36.00
The five most desired, iconic TOM FORD shades are now available in a pearlescent, metallized formula—giving you the ultimate arsenal of color. Rare, exotic ingredients including soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter, and chamomilla flower oil create an ultra-creamy texture for a smooth application.
Specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color in an ultra-kissable metallic finish. Plus it’s convenient travel size makes it easy to take these iconic shades on the go.
- Velvet Cherry Deep burgundy metallic
- True Coral Bright warm pink metallic
- Wild Ginger Bright orange metallic
- Scarlet Rouge Red orange metallic
- Impassioned Deep red burgundy metallic
Ultra-Shine Lip Color – Permanent – $55.00
- La Chaleur Sheer red with a satin finish
- La Notte Sheer nude with a satin finish
- En Extase Sheer peachy coral with a satin finish
- L’Amant Light ash pink with a satin finish
- Paradiso Bright deep pink with a satin finish