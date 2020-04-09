Hello beauties!

The New Tom Ford Soleil Summer 2020 Makeup Collection is available now with a variety of products. Check them out and have fun shopping!

Tom Ford Soleil Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

Hydrating. Radiant. Complexion-perfecting. Create a flawless complexion with this vegan tinted moisturizer from TOM FORD that delivers a sheer hint of complexion-correcting color. Glow Tinted Moisturizer evens out skin tone and diffuses the look of the signs of aging while creating a fresh, flawless canvas.

“Sun-kissed bronze or lucent bright, radiant skin with a hint of daring color has a powerful simplicity that is effortlessly stunning.” — TOM FORD

Available in 10 shades.

Light-diffusing. Illuminating. Radiant. Recreate the look of skin bathed in summer twilight with the limited edition Skin Illuminator Face and Body from TOM FORD. Formulated for use from head to toe, the lightweight liquid formula leaves behind a translucent glow that flatters every skin tone.

The moisturizing balm applies on clear and instantly transforms into a sultry pink stain. Lip Blush perfectly captures the gilded glow of TOM FORD Soleil with special gold-tone packaging and gold flecks.

Lustrous. Transparent. Delicate. This innovative lip color from TOM FORD combines three lip must-haves: the easy, one-stroke application of a lipstick, the high-shine gleam of a lip gloss, and the rich, creamy feel of a balm. Formulated for all-day wear, Ultra-Shine Lip Color gives you a bold pop of color with lacquer-like shine.

Shades:

Paradiso

L’Amant

La Notte

En Extase

Du Ciel

Verdique

L’Eclisse

La Chaleur