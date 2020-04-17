Hello lovelies!
Viseart Spritz Edit Eyeshadow Palette Summer 2020 edition really makes me crave one of those fruity cocktails and a day by the beach. Definitely a joyful and colorful Summer eyeshadow palette, Viseart Spritz is available now to order online!
Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish, soon at Cult Beauty
Viseart Spritz Edit Eyeshadow Palette Summer 2020
Spritz Edit Eyeshadow Palette – New – $39.00
Let’s toast to togetherness! Embrace the feeling of bubbling possibility, reimagining a world where we can play together sketching in the sand. Hold fast to your summertime dreams of camaraderie and melting apricot sunsets with our balmy, fizzing selection of lively luminous shadows.
Drawing inspiration from the legendary Spritz cocktail, we’ve shaken, not stirred, a collection of 12 gorgeously glowing shades. Cheers to you for collectively continuing to inspire us with your passion, hope, and sparkling pursuit of creative positivity. Santé!
- Ciambella: Sandy taupe with a matte finish
- Prosecco: Warm prosecco with a shimmer finish
- Tarocco: Peach beige with a matte finish
- Brioche: Warm brown with a matte finish
- Limoncello: Antiqued gold with a shimmer finish
- Spritz: Sunkissed candied apricot with a shimmer finish
- Fizz: Golden nude with a metallic finish
- Arancia: Goldfinch with a shimmer finish
- Balmy: Copper with a shimmer finish
- Scala: Bronzed caramel with a shimmer finish
- Granita: Sheer grenadine with a matte finish
- Figura: Sun-ripened raspberry with a matte finish