Viseart Spritz Edit Eyeshadow Palette Summer 2020 edition really makes me crave one of those fruity cocktails and a day by the beach. Definitely a joyful and colorful Summer eyeshadow palette, Viseart Spritz is available now to order online!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish, soon at Cult Beauty

Let’s toast to togetherness! Embrace the feeling of bubbling possibility, reimagining a world where we can play together sketching in the sand. Hold fast to your summertime dreams of camaraderie and melting apricot sunsets with our balmy, fizzing selection of lively luminous shadows.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary Spritz cocktail, we’ve shaken, not stirred, a collection of 12 gorgeously glowing shades. Cheers to you for collectively continuing to inspire us with your passion, hope, and sparkling pursuit of creative positivity. Santé!

Ciambella: Sandy taupe with a matte finish

Prosecco: Warm prosecco with a shimmer finish

Tarocco: Peach beige with a matte finish

Brioche: Warm brown with a matte finish

Limoncello: Antiqued gold with a shimmer finish

Spritz: Sunkissed candied apricot with a shimmer finish

Fizz: Golden nude with a metallic finish

Arancia: Goldfinch with a shimmer finish

Balmy: Copper with a shimmer finish

Scala: Bronzed caramel with a shimmer finish

Granita: Sheer grenadine with a matte finish

Figura: Sun-ripened raspberry with a matte finish