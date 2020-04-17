Hello beauties!
Take advantage of this limited edition Pat McGrath The Naomi Kit which is available now exclusively online at PatMcGrath.com. You can actually take advantage today of the 25% off F&F sale’s perks that applies for this new kit as well.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at Pat McGrath | Divine Rose Palette at SEPHORA
Pat McGrath The Naomi Kit – Limited Edition – $215.00 (Online Exclusive)
Conjure photoshoot-ready fabulousness with major McGrath Muse Naomi Campbell’s makeup kit essentials, starring a sublime collection for iconically illuminated eyes and legendary, lethally luxe lips.
This couture colour kit includes:
- Mothership II: Sublime Palette
- MatteTrance™ Lipstick ‘OMI’
- LUST: Gloss™ ‘PRIMA DONNA’
- FetishEYES™ Mascara
- PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ‘XTREME BLACK’