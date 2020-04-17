Hello beauties!

Take advantage of this limited edition Pat McGrath The Naomi Kit which is available now exclusively online at PatMcGrath.com. You can actually take advantage today of the 25% off F&F sale’s perks that applies for this new kit as well.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at Pat McGrath | Divine Rose Palette at SEPHORA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Conjure photoshoot-ready fabulousness with major McGrath Muse Naomi Campbell’s makeup kit essentials, starring a sublime collection for iconically illuminated eyes and legendary, lethally luxe lips.

This couture colour kit includes:

Mothership II: Sublime Palette

MatteTrance™ Lipstick ‘OMI’

LUST: Gloss™ ‘PRIMA DONNA’

FetishEYES™ Mascara

PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ‘XTREME BLACK’