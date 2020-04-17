Home Beauty Pat McGrath The Naomi Kit Available Now
Hello beauties!

Take advantage of this limited edition Pat McGrath The Naomi Kit which is available now exclusively online at PatMcGrath.com. You can actually take advantage today of the 25% off F&F sale’s perks that applies for this new kit as well.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at Pat McGrath | Divine Rose Palette at SEPHORA

Pat McGrath The Naomi Kit – Limited Edition – $215.00 (Online Exclusive)

Conjure photoshoot-ready fabulousness with major McGrath Muse Naomi Campbell’s makeup kit essentials, starring a sublime collection for iconically illuminated eyes and legendary, lethally luxe lips. 

This couture colour kit includes: 

  • Mothership II: Sublime Palette
  • MatteTrance™ Lipstick ‘OMI’
  • LUST: Gloss™ ‘PRIMA DONNA’
  • FetishEYES™ Mascara
  • PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ‘XTREME BLACK’

