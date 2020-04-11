Home Beauty Tom Ford Summer 2020 Shade & Illuminate Face & Eye Palettes Available Now
Tom Ford Summer 2020 Shade & Illuminate Face & Eye Palettes Available Now

April 11, 2020

Hello sweeties!

Tom Ford Summer 2020 Shade & Illuminate Face & Eye Palettes have been teased for so long that honestly I’m not so thrilled anymore now that they have launched. There are four variations available now, even though I though there will be 5 as you can see all of them close-up on my Instagram page.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Tom Ford | May 2020 at Beautylish NORDSTROM SAKS, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

 

Tom Ford Summer 2020 Shade & Illuminate Face & Eye Palettes

Of course I had a few of the new Tom Ford Summer 2020 Shade & Illuminate Face & Eye Palettes on my wish list but right now to be completely honest I may get only one or two of them. Definitely Tom Ford Moon Violet is still on my list but I’m not sure if I’m going to splurge on another one. How about you ladies?

Shade & Illuminate Face & Eye Palette – New Shades – $155.00

Shadows. Shader. Highlighter. The ultimate look in one luxurious Tom Ford clutch. Each intensity level of iconic Shade and Illuminate is paired with an Eye Color Quad featuring four color-coordinated eye shadows designed to complement your skin tone.

Shade and Illuminate is a duet of highlighting and shading creams designed to make sculpting and contouring the face remarkably simple. The ultra-sheer, lighter shade draws light onto the skin to brighten and lift the face, while the darker shade defines and contours.

 

Shades:

  • Rose Cashmere (intensity 0.5)
  • Red Harness (intensity 1.5)
  • Moonlit Violet (intensity 2)
  • Moss Agate (intensity 3)

Each palette has a different intensity which reflects the pigmentation. There’s a palette for everyone I’d say as you can go from sheer and light colors to super pigmented and intense. Which one will you choose?

