Chanel Joues Contraste Blushes for Fall 2020

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

Next month we get to see three shades of Chanel Joues Contraste Blushes in a special limited edition packaging with a burgundy double C logo.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 17 July 2020 | U.S. Launch Date – July 2020 at Chanel.com

Chanel Joues Contraste Blushes Fall 2020

Joues Contraste Blush – $45.00

The shades are available now as part of the permanent collection but if you want them in the special packaging, you’ll have to wait a little longer. This special packaging commemorates the 40th Anniversary of Joues Contraste blush collection.

SHADES:

  • No.72 Rose Initial
  • No.320 Rouge Profond
  • No.330 Rose Petillant

