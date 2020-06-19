Hello beauties!

Next month we get to see three shades of Chanel Joues Contraste Blushes in a special limited edition packaging with a burgundy double C logo.

Japan Launch Date – 17 July 2020 | U.S. Launch Date – July 2020 at Chanel.com

Chanel Joues Contraste Blushes Fall 2020

The shades are available now as part of the permanent collection but if you want them in the special packaging, you’ll have to wait a little longer. This special packaging commemorates the 40th Anniversary of Joues Contraste blush collection.

SHADES:

No.72 Rose Initial

No.320 Rouge Profond

No.330 Rose Petillant