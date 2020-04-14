Home Beauty SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection
Beauty

SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

April 14, 2020

Hello beauties!

I’m so excited for next week’s launch of SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection which features a lot of pink shades. I definitely feel that this is an ideal Summer makeup collection for me and I’ve already put a few products on my wish-list.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – 23 April 2020 ONLINE at Selfridges | 7 May 2020 at Harrods

 

SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

Bring an early summer breeze to your look. Taking inspiration from the vibrance of a wildflower bouquet our Pre-summer Collection offers elegant, uplifting floral shades.

Designing Color Eyes – £46.00

  • 131 YUINOBANA (Sunny Orange & Flower Pink)

RELATED: SUQQU Summer Mist #117 Designing Color Eyes Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

Pure Color Blush – £34.00

  • 116 ANZUAN (Red Purple & Shiny Apricot)
  • 121 YUUKAGE (Tea Brown & Glam Gold)

RELATED: SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Vibrant Rich Lipstick – £30.00

  • 104 SHUNTOU (Carnation Pink)
  • 105 NATSUICHIGO (Framboise)
  • 106 HANATSUMI (Camellia Pink)
  • 107 TSUBOMIKOU (Shell Pink)

RELATED: SUQQU Extra Glow Lipstick 111 Fireworks Review, Swatches, Photos

Volume Eyebrow Mascara – £22.00

  • 101 Orange Brown
  • 102 Vintage Red

