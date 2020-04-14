Hello beauties!

I’m so excited for next week’s launch of SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection which features a lot of pink shades. I definitely feel that this is an ideal Summer makeup collection for me and I’ve already put a few products on my wish-list.

UK Launch Date – 23 April 2020 ONLINE at Selfridges | 7 May 2020 at Harrods

SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

Bring an early summer breeze to your look. Taking inspiration from the vibrance of a wildflower bouquet our Pre-summer Collection offers elegant, uplifting floral shades.

Designing Color Eyes – £46.00

131 YUINOBANA (Sunny Orange & Flower Pink)



Pure Color Blush – £34.00



116 ANZUAN (Red Purple & Shiny Apricot)



121 YUUKAGE (Tea Brown & Glam Gold)



Vibrant Rich Lipstick – £30.00



104 SHUNTOU (Carnation Pink)



105 NATSUICHIGO (Framboise)



106 HANATSUMI (Camellia Pink)



107 TSUBOMIKOU (Shell Pink)



Volume Eyebrow Mascara – £22.00



101 Orange Brown



102 Vintage Red